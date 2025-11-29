Share
Only 1 Day Before DC Shooting, Another Biden-Era Afghan National Arrested on Terrorism Charges

 By Jack Davis  November 29, 2025 at 1:21pm
An Afghan national who came to America under former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program has been arrested on a terrorism charge.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay allegedly said in a video posted to TikTok that he was building a bomb in order to attack a target near Fort Worth, the Department of Homeland Security said, according to Fox News.

Alokozay faces a state charge of making a terroristic threat.

Alokozay was admitted to America as a lawful permanent resident on Sept. 7, 2022.

The Biden-era program under which he was admitted was created after the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan in the late summer of 2021.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who has been charged with shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., this week, entered the United States under the same program.

“The magnitude of the national security crisis Joe Biden unleashed on our country over the span of four years cannot be overstated,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X. “President Trump has directed his entire team to continue rooting out this evil within our borders.”


Alokozay was detained Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety and an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed a detainer on Alokozay once he was jailed.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation