Only 1 Day After Midterms, Biden Faces Ugly, 3-Word Attack from Bernie Backers

On the same day that President Joe Biden vowed that “nothing” about his approach to government would change following the midterm elections, a left-wing group unveiled a campaign for one very big change about 2024:

It wants Joe Biden off the Democratic presidential ticket.

And it’s highlighting a looming Democratic civil war the establishment media outlets want desperately to avoid telling Americans about.

In a digital “#DontRunJoe” campaign launched Wednesday, one day after Democrats escaped the widely expected “red wave” that failed to materialize on Tuesday, a group called RootsAction went public with a statement that “making him the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake.”

NEW: RootsAction has launched the #DontRunJoe campaign! It’s clear that Joe Biden should not be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024. With so much at stake, renominating Biden would be a tragic mistake. Join us in our fight for a better future: https://t.co/4dE1rZ4QgI pic.twitter.com/VVXO8Jdg6i — RootsAction (@Roots_Action) November 9, 2022

“’Moderate’ policies have failed to truly address such pressing concerns as the climate emergency, voting rights, student debt, health care, corporate price-gouging, and bloated military spending in tandem with anemic diplomacy,” the group said on its website.

It might come as a surprise to most sensible Americans to hear Biden’s policies described as “moderate” – even from a group that loudly and proudly backed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primary campaign. (“Bernie Sanders: Still Ahead of His Time,” a video produced by the group proclaimed.)

This is the president who has worked to destroy American energy production from his first day in office, crippled security at the nation’s borders to the point where record numbers of illegal aliens crossed into the U.S. in each of his first two years in office, and destroyed his own credibility and the country’s with a foreign policy that tacitly invited the Russian invasion of Ukraine and abandoned Afghanistan to the tender mercies of the terrorist Taliban.

Is the establishment media papering over Democratic differences? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (328 Votes) No: 2% (5 Votes)

It’s the president who demonizes his political opposition as “semi-fascism,” has been unrestrained in demanding unrestricted abortion (despite his supposedly “devout” Catholic faith), and has helped push through trillions of dollars in federal spending without the approval of a single Republican lawmaker.

As appallingly bad as all that is, Biden has no plans to change. At a post-midterm news conference on Wednesday, according to Fox News, the president blithely assured reporters he would be doing “nothing” differently in the second two years of his term. In the Biden worldview, the more Americans understand about the Biden White House, “the more support there is.”

But for RootsAction, that isn’t nearly enough.

“On issue after issue, Biden has offered ‘too little, too late’ – from voting rights to abortion rights to student debt to the climate crisis – and he has spent nearly two years demonstrating that he is incapable of using the power of the presidential ‘bully pulpit’ to mobilize for victory,” RootsAction claims.

That, obviously, is exactly wrong. If anything, Biden has pushed the leftist approach to each of these issues beyond the bounds of decency – and used his administration to flout the law for leftist priorities to the point where the Supreme Court has had to intervene.

It’s entirely possible that the RootsAction campaign was cooked up in anticipation of a midterm Democratic debacle that would have left Biden weakened heading into any campaign for re-election. The Western Journal reached out to the group for comment but has not received a response.

But regardless of the context in which it was conceived, the campaign signals two things about the Democratic Party that conservatives already know and the rest of the country will find out soon enough.

First, nothing will satisfy the pursuit of power by its leftward fringe. If the Joe Biden presidency, with its utter disregard for the rule of law in pursuit of progressive priorities, is considered too “moderate,” the American system of government itself isn’t safe.

The fissures beneath the surface of the Democratic Party are much more pronounced, and divisive, than any conflicts among Republicans. For all the mainstream media’s lip-smacking anticipation of a civil war in the GOP heading into the 2024 presidential election cycle, any potential clash is based more on personality than political differences.

For all their personal and stylistic differences, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – the two most commonly mentioned Republicans for the 2024 nomination at this point – agree on virtually everything important: border security, energy independence, individual freedom. And their stances are part of the American DNA.

The fact that Sanders – an acknowledged “socialist” – was a final contender in the Democratic primary campaign in 2016 is an indicator of how far to the left the Democrats have gone, with a political philosophy that’s antithetical to the capitalist system that built the U.S. into the greatest country the world has ever known.

That fact that even now, with the midterms still fresh and the presidential campaigns still a year away from starting in earnest, a leftist group is already campaigning to boot Biden from the ticket in 2024 is a sign of how deeply divided Democrats actually are.

It won’t get the ink or the airtime in the legacy media – where hyping Republican differences for propaganda purposes trumps journalism every time – but it’s coming.

And it’s a good bet it’s going to be ugly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.