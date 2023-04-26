Parler Share
 By George C. Upper III  April 26, 2023 at 8:02am
A lone Republican House member voted against a resolution designed to express support of America’s relationship with Israel and encourage other nations to “normalize relations” with the Middle Eastern nation.

The resolution passed Tuesday despite the “nay” votes of Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and 18 Democrats.

The final tally was 401-19 in favor, with 15 House members declining to vote, according to the House clerk’s website.

Of those not voting, six were Republicans and nine were Democrats.

Massie told Fox News it was his consistent opposition to foreign aid that led to his negative vote.

“Ultimately it didn’t make sense for me to vote for a bill that praises the foreign aid that I’ve voted against for the past ten years,” Massie told Fox.

The stated purpose of the resolution was “[e]ncouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region.”

The U.S. formally recognized Israel as a nation 75 years ago, in 1948.

The Abraham Accords involved peace deals between the Jewish state and four Muslim-majority nations: Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

Should the federal government continue to support Israel with foreign aid?

According to Fox, the other “nay” votes came from Betty McCollum of Missouri and 17 Democrats of the Congressional Progressive Caucus: Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Andre Carson of Indiana, Mark DeSaulnier of California, Jesus Garcia of Illinois, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Nydia Velazquez of New York.

The full text of the House resolution follows:

118th CONGRESS
1st Session
H. RES. 311

Encouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to
urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that
existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for
the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region.

________________________________________________________

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

April 20, 2023

Mrs. Wagner (for herself, Ms. Manning, Mr. McCaul, and Mr. Schneider)
submitted the following resolution; which was referred to the Committee
on Foreign Affairs

________________________________________________________

RESOLUTION

Encouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to
urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that
existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for
the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region.

Whereas May 14, 2023, marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the
State of Israel;
Whereas, on May 14, 1948, the United States officially recognized Israel as a
State;
Whereas Israel has been designated by the United States Government as a major
non-NATO ally;
Whereas, in 2014, Congress designated Israel as a “major strategic partner”;
Whereas the United States and Israel have a close and robust bilateral
relationship marked by strong people-to-people ties and close
cooperation on a wide range of issues including defense, diplomacy,
energy, cybersecurity, agriculture, science, and space;
Whereas the United States and Israel have signed three 10-year memoranda of
understanding, in which the United States committed to provide
$26,700,000,000 between fiscal year 1999 and fiscal year 2008,
$30,000,000,000 between fiscal year 2009 and fiscal year 2018, and
$38,000,000,000 between fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2028;
Whereas Congress has appropriated amounts in accordance with such memoranda of
understanding, reflecting the two countries’ shared priorities in the
region;
Whereas, in late 2020 and early 2021, Israel reached agreements, known
collectively as the Abraham Accords, to improve or normalize its
relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan;
and
Whereas these agreements build upon the decades-long leadership of the United
States and other governments in supporting efforts to broker peace
treaties between Israel and Egypt and Israel and Jordan: Now, therefore,
be it
Resolved, That the House of Representatives–
(1) encourages the United States and Israel to continue to
deepen and expand bilateral cooperation across the full
spectrum of economic, security, and civilian issues;
(2) encourages the expansion and strengthening of the
Abraham Accords to urge other nations to normalize relations
with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible
security and economic benefits for the citizens of those
countries and all peoples in the region;
(3) expresses continued support for security assistance to
Israel as outlined in the United States-Israel Memorandum of
Understanding to ensure that Israel can defend itself by
itself; and
(4) supports Israel’s robust involvement as an active
member of the community of nations to benefit Israel and the
United States as partners who share common values and a
commitment to democracy.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




