1 Insane Comment from CDC Director Walensky Proves She's Either Blatantly Corrupt or Dangerously Naive

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proven to be untrustworthy many times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As if to solidify those doubts, the organization’s director has taken it upon herself to praise communist China.

In a conversation with WBUR-FM, CDC director Rochelle Walensky was discussing the effectiveness of COVID-19 strategies in various countries, according to a transcript from the Brownstone Institute.

Walensky began by chastising Sweden, a common target of pro-lockdown “health experts” like herself. She said its death rate per capita was 591 per million people, which she said “rivals” the United States’ rate of 593 per million.

First, this point itself cuts against the argument Walensky is trying to make. Sweden never locked down, and yet Walensky said its death rate is still slightly below that of the U.S., which saw many states shut down multiple times throughout the pandemic.

In addition, it is unclear where Walensky is getting these numbers. According to Statista, the U.S. has a rate of 2,352 COVID-19 deaths per million, and Sweden’s rate is 1,472 deaths per million.

According to Statista’s data, the U.S. would rank 18th worldwide in deaths per million, while Sweden ranks 42nd. This would suggest Sweden’s policies were significantly more effective than America’s.

Sadly, Walensky’s misunderstanding of data did not stop with the U.S. and Sweden. She went on to suggest China’s COVID-19 strategies are the ones other countries should emulate.

“To give you a sense of what lockdowns were able to do in other countries, and I mean really strict lockdowns, in China their death rate is three per million.”

According to Statista, it is true that China has reported a COVID-19 death rate of three per million. The problem is China has given the rest of the world no reason to believe its numbers.

For the entirety of the pandemic, China has reported just 111,007 COVID-19 cases and 4,849 deaths. Both of these numbers are comically low for a country where the virus originated.

Back in April 2020, the Daily Beast reported U.S. intelligence found China had “concealed the extent of their coronavirus outbreak.” If China has been underreporting its numbers since the start, there is no evidence to suggest its current numbers are any more honest.

In fact, new reports cast even more doubts on China’s credibility regarding any COVID-19 information. In March 2021, Foreign Policy reported China knew about the coronavirus in December 2019 but “downplayed” it for “several critical weeks.”

“The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) calculated cover-up enabled the coronavirus to go global,” FP reported. “By silencing doctors, Beijing not only fueled this pandemic but also compromised the world’s ability to spot the next one.”

FP said China maintained no health care workers had contracted the virus up until Jan. 19, 2020. Once it finally admitted human-to-human transmission was happening, it still “reported only a fraction of the real numbers.”

The outlet concluded China’s lies led to thousands of unnecessary deaths, many of which occurred within the health care industry.

Needless to say, China has given other countries plenty of reason to question nearly everything it says about COVID-19. Even still, Walensky chose to take the nation at its word and praise China publicly for it.

There is a reason why the CDC continually demonizes countries like Sweden while praising communist ones like China. It is because it wants to maintain power.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, federal government agencies have shown their desire to micro-manage Americans at every turn. Walensky is willing to do whatever she can to maintain that power, even if it means praising communists.

