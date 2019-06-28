SECTIONS
1 Issue Every Dem at Debate Agreed on: Give Free Health Care to Illegals

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders speak during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders speak during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published June 27, 2019 at 7:21pm
After a pretty dull Democratic debate Wednesday evening, the second debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary was anything but boring.

In fact, it was described by one candidate on the stage, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, as a “food fight.”

Despite the incessant talking over one another that characterized the beginning of the debate, there was one thing every candidate on the stage Thursday night could agree on — providing free health care coverage to illegal immigrants.

When asked by “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie if their “government [health care plan] would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants,” every single candidate raised their hands.

That’s right — every candidate — from self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders to supposed moderate Joe Biden.

Disregarding for a moment their inability to explain how they would pay for so-called Medicare-for-All programs that covered American citizens, the Democrats piled on in support of adding another 11-plus million people to the health care roles in this country.

Do you think Democrats want to fundamentally transform America?

And the internet — including President Donald Trump — did not let them live it down.

“All of the maniacs on stage just said they would give free health care to literally anyone in the world. No need to be a citizen. #DemDebate2,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote on Twitter.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” Trump tweeted. “How about taking care of American Citizens first?! That’s the end of that race!”

Of course, the play got support from some on the open borders left.

You could practically hear far-left Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour jumping for joy in her tweet.

“All candidates raised their hands when asked if their government healthcare plans would include undocumented immigrants. 🙌🏽 Narrative has shifted,” Sarsour wrote.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. A regular contributor with The Western Journal since September of 2018, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







