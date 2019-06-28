1 Issue Every Dem at Debate Agreed on: Give Free Health Care to Illegals

After a pretty dull Democratic debate Wednesday evening, the second debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary was anything but boring.

In fact, it was described by one candidate on the stage, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, as a “food fight.”

Despite the incessant talking over one another that characterized the beginning of the debate, there was one thing every candidate on the stage Thursday night could agree on — providing free health care coverage to illegal immigrants.

When asked by “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie if their “government [health care plan] would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants,” every single candidate raised their hands.

That’s right — every candidate — from self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders to supposed moderate Joe Biden.

Well, it’s official. The moment Trump won the debate and the 2020 election. #DemDebate2 #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/d98I9ZDxjN — Robbie B (@TheHoun31088714) June 28, 2019

Disregarding for a moment their inability to explain how they would pay for so-called Medicare-for-All programs that covered American citizens, the Democrats piled on in support of adding another 11-plus million people to the health care roles in this country.

And the internet — including President Donald Trump — did not let them live it down.

“All of the maniacs on stage just said they would give free health care to literally anyone in the world. No need to be a citizen. #DemDebate2,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote on Twitter.

All of the maniacs on stage just said they would give free health care to literally anyone in the world. No need to be a citizen. #DemDebate2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 28, 2019

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” Trump tweeted. “How about taking care of American Citizens first?! That’s the end of that race!”

All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

Of course, the play got support from some on the open borders left.

You could practically hear far-left Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour jumping for joy in her tweet.

All candidates raised their hands when asked if their government healthcare plans would include undocumented immigrants. 🙌🏽 Narrative has shifted. #DemDebate2 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 28, 2019

Some candidates were a little slow to raise their hand on Medicare coverage for undocumented immigrants #DemDebate2 — Human Comments (@Human_Comments_) June 28, 2019

“All candidates raised their hands when asked if their government healthcare plans would include undocumented immigrants. 🙌🏽 Narrative has shifted,” Sarsour wrote.

