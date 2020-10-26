Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Here's the 1 Message Every Member of the Media Found Waiting for Them on Air Force One

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 26, 2020 at 7:05am
P Share Print

New York City icon Yogi Berra once declared, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

That sentiment was forcefully brought to the attention of the poll-obsessed establishment media Sunday by another New York City icon, as President Donald Trump shared with reporters the results of polls that show the tide of the presidential election turning in three key states.

According to a CBS/YouGov poll, voters who have not yet cast their ballots are leaning increasingly toward Trump and away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

ABC News White House correspondent Katherine Faulders shared an image of the poll printout on Twitter.

TRENDING: Big Tech CEO Emails All 10 Million Customers Warning a Vote for Trump Is a 'Vote Against Democracy'

The poll shows that among Florida voters who have not yet cast their ballots, Trump is leading Biden 59 percent to 40 percent.

In Georgia, the poll found that among voters getting ready to head to the polls, the president is leading 54 percent to 44 percent.

In North Carolina, Trump holds a 58 percent to 41 percent lead among voters who have not participated in early voting.

Will President Trump win re-election?

In all cases, more than 40 percent of the state has already voted; in North Carolina, it was 51 percent. Among those who have voted early, Biden enjoyed substantial leads over Trump.

The margin of error for the CBS/YouGov poll was 3.6 percentage points in Florida, 3.4 percentage points in Georgia and 4.1 percentage points in North Carolina.

The president on Sunday made a campaign swing through Maine, where he signed pumpkins as well as Make America Great Again hats, according to the Portland Press-Herald.

RELATED: Family Suffers Terrifying Attack While Participating in 'Jews for Trump' Event

“He’s such a great president and with what he’s done for this country, I feel like this is a good way to honor him,” 58-year-old Mark Cain of Hampden told the outlet. “I’m just really impressed with how many people have shown up. It’s incredible, especially for something that wasn’t really advertised.”

Trump noted that he delivered for Maine, unlike the Obama administration.


Constance Mensink, 44, of Bar Harbor, came away with a signed baseball cap and an enhanced affection for the president.

“He’s like a real normal person,” she said. “We just connected. He made you feel like you’re the only one he’s talking to. You can just see the love he has for America and for the voters.”

Trump was thronged by supporters throughout his visit to Maine, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“I think this is amazing,” Mary Fosnough of Oakland said of the size of the crowd. “I think it’s a telltale sign of who is really winning this thing.”

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







No-Fly List, Usually Associated with Terrorists, Will Now Block People Who Refuse To Wear a Mask on Planes
Hillary Clinton: I'm 'Literally Sick to My Stomach' at the Thought of Trump Winning Again
Report: Trump Prepping 'Execution List' for Second Term, and It Has Some Big Names on It
Here's the 1 Message Every Member of the Media Found Waiting for Them on Air Force One
Watch: Kamala Harris Campaigns to People Standing in Line To Vote
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×