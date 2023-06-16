1 Movie in Theaters Banned for Advocating Transgender Agenda

Marvel’s latest cash grab “Spider-Man” film has been banned in one Middle Eastern country over its decision to push the left’s transgender agenda on children.

The PG-rated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will not be shown in the United Arab Emirates, Deadline reported.

While institutions in the West collectively worship the rainbow flag every June, American and European companies tend to leave the Arab world out of all the debauchery.

Executives at Marvel, Columbia and Sony Pictures probably hoped that a sneaky reference to transgenderism in “Spider-Man” would pass the censors in the UAE.

If they did, they were wrong.

The movie, which is No. 1 in U.S. theaters at the moment, has a scene in which a poster can be seen in the background that states, “Protect trans lives.”

The animated film also sneaks a Black Lives Matter pin on the backpack of the main character, Miles Morales.

Deadline reported that the UAE Media Council determined that the film is “contrary to the values of the UAE.”

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ has been banned in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Middle East due to trans flag that briefly appears in the film. pic.twitter.com/FyJcyPJp5X — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 14, 2023

The same thing happened last year with Pixar’s gay “Toy Story” spinoff “Lightyear.”

Fourteen Middle Eastern and Asian countries banned the “woke” movie, which features a completely unnecessary lesbian kiss.

The film also tanked at the box office in the U.S.

Did the geniuses at Pixar not get the message that divisive wokeness doesn’t sell? Not in the slightest.

Pixar executives blamed the Tim Allen-less movie’s failure to resonate with audiences on the absence of — wait for it — Mr. Potato Head!

“We’ve done a lot of soul-searching about that because we all love the movie,” Pixar CCO Pete Docter told TheWrap.

Docter added:

“We love the characters and the premise. I think probably what we’ve ended on in terms of what went wrong is that we asked too much of the audience. When they hear Buzz, they’re like, great, where’s Mr. Potato Head and Woody and Rex? And then we drop them into this science fiction film that they’re like, what?”

It must be nice not to need money.

That, or it simply never occurred to the Hollywood studio that not all parents want its executives and writers to sexualize their children.

Even after poor financial returns and losses in potential revenue, studios can’t help themselves when it comes to pushing sex on the innocent.

There really isn’t a whole lot the Arab world gets right, generally speaking.

But at least children in the UAE won’t have to be peppered with gender messages designed by creeps in California to confuse them.

