Only 1 Person Showed Up to Trump Challenger Mark Sanford's Rally

A Republican challenger to President Donald Trump endured a humiliating start to his campaign as only a single person showed up to his rally.

Although a few people in the Philadelphia park where Mark Sanford launched his campaign for the White House approached him, a single reporter from The Philadelphia Inquirer seemed to be the only one there to hear the politician speak.

A few members of the media eventually showed up, including photographers and a cameraman. The local Fox station didn’t make an appearance.

Sanford’s campaign is being held alongside his “Kids, We’re Bankrupt and We Didn’t Even Know It” tour, which seeks to bring attention to the massive national debt.

A prop check for one trillion dollars, made payable to the “Burden of Future Generations,” was used by the long-shot candidate to illustrate his point.

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Claims She Has Plan To 'Overturn the President’s Dangerous Decision in Syria'

A full day in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, & Pittsburgh. On to the #Buckeye state tomorrow! @realdonaldtrump should take a page from the Founding Fathers’ designs on political norms & beliefs in institutions designed to limit and divide power. pic.twitter.com/ML9m7zJS1g — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) October 17, 2019

Sanford is probably most widely known for his disappearance in 2009.

The politician, then the governor of South Carolina, disappeared for six days. Media went wild over the mysterious circumstances while Sanford’s staff insisted that the leader was simply hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Should Mark Sanford continue his campaign against President Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (59 Votes) 96% (1454 Votes)

Following facts that didn’t add up, Sanford admitted he wasn’t hiking in the wilderness, but had instead traveled to Argentina, The Post and Courier reported. The trip included an extramarital affair with a South American journalist that led to Sanford’s wife divorcing him.

Following his time as governor, Sanford rejoined the U.S. House of Representatives, a position he held before working in the governor’s office.

The Trump challenger is not a political foe of the president for nothing.

A longtime critic of Trump, Sanford lost a 2018 primary election when the president announced his support for a pro-Trump candidate over the former governor. Trump said Sanford was “better off in Argentina.”

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

RELATED: Mike Rowe Brilliantly Sums Up Lunacy of Democratic Primary Fight

While it doesn’t appear Mark Sanford’s campaign is a threat to President Trump’s re-election campaign, he isn’t afraid to keep running.

“Nobody knows me in Philadelphia. I get it,” Sanford told the only reporter present. “I think in life we all do what we can do, what’s within our power to have an effect. So we’re just sort of moving along as we go along.”

With little media coverage and no momentum behind him, it doesn’t look like Sanford will get a position in the Oval Office.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.