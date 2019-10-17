SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Only 1 Person Showed Up to Trump Challenger Mark Sanford's Rally

×
By Jared Harris
Published October 17, 2019 at 9:26am
Print

A Republican challenger to President Donald Trump endured a humiliating start to his campaign as only a single person showed up to his rally.

Although a few people in the Philadelphia park where Mark Sanford launched his campaign for the White House approached him, a single reporter from The Philadelphia Inquirer seemed to be the only one there to hear the politician speak.

A few members of the media eventually showed up, including photographers and a cameraman. The local Fox station didn’t make an appearance.

Sanford’s campaign is being held alongside his “Kids, We’re Bankrupt and We Didn’t Even Know It” tour, which seeks to bring attention to the massive national debt.

A prop check for one trillion dollars, made payable to the “Burden of Future Generations,” was used by the long-shot candidate to illustrate his point.

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

Sanford is probably most widely known for his disappearance in 2009.

The politician, then the governor of South Carolina, disappeared for six days. Media went wild over the mysterious circumstances while Sanford’s staff insisted that the leader was simply hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Should Mark Sanford continue his campaign against President Trump?

Following facts that didn’t add up, Sanford admitted he wasn’t hiking in the wilderness, but had instead traveled to Argentina, The Post and Courier reported. The trip included an extramarital affair with a South American journalist that led to Sanford’s wife divorcing him.

Following his time as governor, Sanford rejoined the U.S. House of Representatives, a position he held before working in the governor’s office.

The Trump challenger is not a political foe of the president for nothing.

A longtime critic of Trump, Sanford lost a 2018 primary election when the president announced his support for a pro-Trump candidate over the former governor. Trump said Sanford was “better off in Argentina.”

RELATED: Woman Who Spoke Against White People Leading Dem Party Is Top Biden Adviser

While it doesn’t appear Mark Sanford’s campaign is a threat to President Trump’s re-election campaign, he isn’t afraid to keep running.

“Nobody knows me in Philadelphia. I get it,” Sanford told the only reporter present. “I think in life we all do what we can do, what’s within our power to have an effect. So we’re just sort of moving along as we go along.”

With little media coverage and no momentum behind him, it doesn’t look like Sanford will get a position in the Oval Office.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Even Warren's Economic Adviser Knows Her Tax Plan Won't Cover 'Medicare for All'
No Ban Needed: Existing Gun Law Should Have Stopped Sutherland Springs Shooting
Snopes Fails Again, Falsely Links Chick-fil-A to Death Penalty Law for LGBT People
'It's His Money': Students Defend Bernie's Miserly Charity Donations
Only 1 Person Showed Up to Trump Challenger Mark Sanford's Rally
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×