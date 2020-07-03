There's Only 1 Reason for the Left's Unnatural Hatred of Trump -- And It's Not Politics

Lately, I’ve heard a common theme expressed by many seasoned Republican political activists bewildered by what they are witnessing: “I can’t understand the depth of hatred for President Trump. Yes, he can make controversial statements that seem politically naive or unpolitic, but the obsession of removing him from office seems unnatural.”

It seems unnatural because it is.

Holy Scripture teaches in Ephesians 6: “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

In 21st century America, we rarely think about the spiritual, but it is only by understanding the spiritual realm that we can come to grips with the sickness that ails our country.

I have a new friend who has helped to further my understanding of what is really happening. His name is Jim Stockstill. Jim is a former Marine, a businessman with an MBA, a Trump supporter, and a born-again follower of Jesus. He is also the leader of the National War Council.

By “war,” Jim isn’t referring to war here on earth, though he was familiar with combat as a Marine. Jim is focused on spiritual warfare, and his tools are prayer, prophecy and the teaching of Scripture.

He has helped me and countless others to understand that if we ignore this spiritual dimension, we are helpless against the devil’s plans for America.

At our founding, America was a devout nation. The most popular school book for most of America’s history was the Bible. It was taught at school and at home. Citizens therefore had an understanding of the ideas behind our Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s 1962 ruling removing prayer in school, the Bible has been replaced by teaching sex education in schools, while at the same time, America and her citizens have drifted far from God.

This separation from God has increased violence, hatred and division. It is all predicted in Scripture: “The coming of the lawless one is by the activity of Satan with all power and false signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are perishing, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved.”

This gets me full circle to what is happening today. President Trump has tried his best to deal with the chaos that is the result of our distance from Jesus.

For one thing, he has appointed judges committed to the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution is hated today because it is written according to timeless truths articulated in Holy Scripture. President Trump has done his best to restore justice and to protect citizens from the growing lawlessness and unrest.

To really restore our republic, we need to restore our own commitment to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Only through the power of Christ living through us can we see the type of restoration, kindness, and — dare I say — love, that will unite and knit our people back together.

If you want to see a restoration of the U.S. Constitution and America, it will require you to take personal action.

At this time of lawlessness, I am praying for personal and national redemption through the power of repentance and belief in Jesus Christ.

I have worked in politics and journalism for over 40 years, and I know now more than ever, these problems are beyond political resolution: We need Divine intervention.

Divine intervention comes when people pray and seek it from above.

Join me and Jim as we pray for our president, pray for America, and pray for revival in our citizenry. It is our safest way forward, as God restores order from chaos.

