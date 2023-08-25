Harrison Floyd has been locked behind bars with no way to get out of jail after turning himself in to face charges for his role in helping former President Donald Trump challenge the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Floyd surrendered to Fulton County authorities Thursday and was the only one of the 19 defendants in the case not to have a consent bond order allowing him to make a plea and leave, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On Thursday, he posted on social media a video of him driving into Atlanta with the caption, “Lord Protect Me While Im in These Streets.”

Floyd has been charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

The indictment alleges he tried to persuade election worker Ruby Freeman to declare that there was misconduct in the election.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has not explained why Floyd does not have a consent bond order in place.

The Washington Post reported Floyd was charged in May over an incident that took place in February in which he is alleged to have attacked an FBI agent who served him with a subpoena at his Rockville, Maryland, residence on Feb. 23.

Floyd was being served to testify as part of special prosecutor Jack Smith’s investigation of Trump, the Post reported, citing sources it did not name.

An affidavit claims Floyd body-slammed one agent and cursed at others who went to his residence.

According to the affidavit, he later said he was defending himself and the agents did not show credentials.

The affidavit said agents tried to serve the subpoena, but Floyd told them, “Bro I don’t even know who you are,” the Post reported.

“You’re two random guys who are following me up here, into my house, with my daughter,” the affidavit quotes Floyd as saying.

“You’re not showing me a f***ing badge, you haven’t shown me s***. Get the f*** away from me.”

The affidavit said after an agent tossed the subpoena through a doorway, Floyd ran toward the agents in a confrontation that ended when one agent reached for his gun.

Floyd later called 911 and reported that he was the one who had been threatened.

