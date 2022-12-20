With 1 Word, Musk Hints Poll Asking if He Should Step Down as Twitter CEO May Have Been Compromised

Over the weekend, Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users if he should step down as CEO of the social media platform. And while the poll ended with a “yes” vote, Musk now seems to be raising questions about the legitimacy of the results.

Musk posted the poll on Sunday, asking simply, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

He added, “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The final tabulation of 17.5 million votes showed 57.5 percent were in favor of Musk stepping down and 42.5 percent wanted him to remain in charge.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Of course, he also noted that he had no successor in mind, despite the offer to resign.

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

As of Tuesday, it still isn’t clear what Musk was doing with this poll and if he will really abide by it. But there has been speculation all over the place.

In fact, Musk himself cast some doubt on the legitimacy of the poll with a single-word tweet in reply to someone warning that the results might have been driven by anti-Musk bots.

Twitter user Wall Street Silver wondered if the “bots brigade” invaded the poll, skewing the results.

Very interesting when you compared the number of votes versus the number of likes on the tweets. Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday? @elonmusk https://t.co/kLnm540itw — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 19, 2022

Musk’s response suggests that he is open to voiding the whole fiasco.

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

There is also the possibility that Musk is preparing users for his exit, poll or no poll. After all, in November, he hinted that his tenure as the day-to-day chief of Twitter would be short.

Musk, who has pulled back the curtain on Big Tech censorship, has also said that he is working to rid Twitter of millions of fake bot accounts pushing agendas.

Musk has been target No. 1 of the anti-free speech left, so it would not be surprising if the left-wing bot army invaded his poll in an attempt to eliminate their chief enemy.

We don’t yet know what will come of all this. But since Musk actually owns Twitter, he can do whatever he wants with the site, including ignoring the results of this poll.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.