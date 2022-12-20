Parler Share
Commentary

With 1 Word, Musk Hints Poll Asking if He Should Step Down as Twitter CEO May Have Been Compromised

 By Warner Todd Huston  December 20, 2022 at 2:20pm
Over the weekend, Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users if he should step down as CEO of the social media platform. And while the poll ended with a “yes” vote, Musk now seems to be raising questions about the legitimacy of the results.

Musk posted the poll on Sunday, asking simply, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

He added, “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The final tabulation of 17.5 million votes showed 57.5 percent were in favor of Musk stepping down and 42.5 percent wanted him to remain in charge.

Of course, he also noted that he had no successor in mind, despite the offer to resign.

As of Tuesday, it still isn’t clear what Musk was doing with this poll and if he will really abide by it. But there has been speculation all over the place.

In fact, Musk himself cast some doubt on the legitimacy of the poll with a single-word tweet in reply to someone warning that the results might have been driven by anti-Musk bots.

Twitter user Wall Street Silver wondered if the “bots brigade” invaded the poll, skewing the results.

Musk’s response suggests that he is open to voiding the whole fiasco.

There is also the possibility that Musk is preparing users for his exit, poll or no poll. After all, in November, he hinted that his tenure as the day-to-day chief of Twitter would be short.

Musk, who has pulled back the curtain on Big Tech censorship, has also said that he is working to rid Twitter of millions of fake bot accounts pushing agendas.

Musk has been target No. 1 of the anti-free speech left, so it would not be surprising if the left-wing bot army invaded his poll in an attempt to eliminate their chief enemy.

We don’t yet know what will come of all this. But since Musk actually owns Twitter, he can do whatever he wants with the site, including ignoring the results of this poll.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
