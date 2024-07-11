10 Easy Steps to Increase Your Physical Activity and Exercise

Have you made a personal goal to improve your health and fitness through increased physical activity and exercise?

Starting to exercise more regularly can be a challenging but an incredibly rewarding endeavor.

Here are some steps and motivations to help you begin or begin again to keep moving toward your fitness goals.

Safety first: Remember to discuss your plans with your healthcare provider and get the green light to move forward, before starting a new activity. Visit the Center for Disease Control resource on adding physical activity as an adult to learn more about planning and tracking your activity.

Set clear goals: Determine what you want to achieve through your increased physical activity. Whether it is weight loss, muscle gain, improved flexibility, better overall health or simply feeling better, having clear and obtainable goals will give you direction and motivation.

Start small: Begin with manageable activities that you enjoy. It could be as simple as taking a walk, doing some stretches or trying out a beginner’s workout routine. Starting small helps build confidence and momentum. If you need more direction on physical activity guidelines, find it at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Find an activity you enjoy: Increased physical activity does not have to mean hitting the gym if that’s not your thing. Explore different activities like hiking, swimming, dancing, yoga, Tai Chi or team sports until you find something you genuinely enjoy. See the CDC’s Physical Activity Basics to learn more about the benefits of physical activity. Look to MSU Extension’s resources and programs for ideas for physical activity.

Schedule your workouts: Treat physical activity and/or exercise like any other important appointment. Set aside dedicated time for it on your daily or weekly schedule and stick to it as much as possible. Set reminders for yourself to get active.

Find a workout buddy: Exercising with a friend or family member can make it more enjoyable and help hold you accountable. Having someone to share the experience with can also provide motivation and support.

Track your progress: Keep track of your activity, whether that is through a fitness app, a journal or simply marking it on a calendar. Seeing your progress over time can be incredibly motivating and help you stay on track. For information on tracking tools, visit the National Institute on Health.

Focus on how you feel: Pay attention to how exercise makes you feel both physically and mentally. You’ll likely notice increased energy, improved mood, better sleep and reduced stress levels, among other benefits.

Reward yourself: Celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how small. Treat yourself to something you enjoy when you reach a milestone or stick to your workout routine for a certain period of time.

Stay flexible: Do not be too hard on yourself if you miss a workout or do not progress as quickly as you would like. Life happens, and it is important to be flexible and forgiving. Just get back on track as soon as you can.

Whenever you feel unmotivated, remember your “why”. Remind yourself why you started the physical activity journey in the first place.

Reconnecting with your reasons for wanting to improve your health and fitness can reignite your motivation. Remember, it is normal to encounter obstacles along the way.

Stay committed, stay positive, and keep moving forward one step at a time.

Visit MSU Extension’s Physical Activity website for more resources about making physical activity a regular part of your lifestyle.

This article appeared originally on Michigan State University Extension.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.