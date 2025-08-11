$10 Million Bud Light Deal for Sydney Sweeney? She Might Be the One Thing That Could Save Their Brand After $1.4 Billion Dylan Mulvaney Loss

Could Sydney Sweeney help Bud Light see the light?

Amid the blazing spotlight of an attention-grabbing ad campaign for American Eagle blue jeans, the actress and model is becoming the center of speculation that she could be the cure for the wounds Bud Light inflicted on itself with its disastrous partnership with transgender fraud Dylan Mulvaney.

Inking a deal with Sweeney wouldn’t come cheap for the still-beleagured Anheuser-Busch brand, but it would be another undeniable sign that something like sanity was returning to American life.

Who likes Sydney Sweeney’s ad for American Eagle more than Dylan Mulvaney’s for Bud Light? We’ll take Sydney in denim over Dylan in drag…any day of the week. pic.twitter.com/Hs9mkPklFV — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) July 28, 2025

In a piece published Sunday, the U.K. Daily Mail explored the possibility of Sweeney capitalizing on the American Eagle campaign by becoming a poster girl for Bud Light.

The benefits to her would be obvious — a potential seven-figure payout basically to be what she is now: A beautiful woman with an outsized role in the public discourse. (The Daily Mail, a British news outlet with substantial coverage of issues across the pond, cites $10 million as the amount Sweeney’s services could be worth to Bud Light.)

The benefits to Bud Light would be just as obvious. This is the company that, according to the Daily Mail, lost $1.4 billion in U.S. sales and experienced a 15.3 percent drop in revenue. To anyone keeping score at home, that’s serious money.

Among those broaching the idea of bringing Sweeney on board was conservative commentator Clay Travis, who used his program on Outkick to push Sweeney as the new face of Bud Light last week.

Don’t overthink this, Bud Light: 1. Sign Sydney Sweeney. 2. Put her in a tank top with a Bud Light in her hand. 3. Print money. You’re welcome, I just saved your entire brand for free: pic.twitter.com/UN53lrC8by — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 6, 2025

A Sweeney ad would reassure customers that Bud Light has learned a lasting lesson from a catastrophic decision.

The company has tried “apologizing” to customers for the Mulvaney disaster, with pathetic results. Talk is cheap, after all. And a company that betrayed its base loyalty for a cheap PR gimmick isn’t going to get that loyalty back without suspicions lingering.

But there would be another major benefit to the country as a whole — as a sign that the cultural madness of wokeness that overran the country amid the twin crises of the George Floyd riots and the COVID pandemic is finally in full retreat.

The election of President Donald Trump in November was one indicator that the American public had moved on from the leftist insanity of riots and lockdowns that characterized the country in 2020 and 2021.

Taking place in the face of unrelenting lawfare from the government establishment and unrelenting assaults on Trump by the propaganda machine that masquerades as mainstream news coverage, it was proof positive that Americans had turned their backs on the national suicide attempt of the Joe Biden years.

The fact that other major companies — like the luxury car maker Jaguar — have eaten crow with their own overwoke advertising efforts is yet another piece of evidence that Americans aren’t buying what the leftist/transgender/gender fluid world is selling.

But Sidney Sweeney selling Bud Light would be the icing on the cake. It would say more than any manufactured PR apology that Bud Light had gotten the message about the message its marketing was delivering.

Americans don’t want “woke” in their beer ads, any more than they want “anti-racist” hectoring in the NFL and MLB games, any more than they want to see gladiator-built male athletes dominating women’s sports under the pretext that the men “identify” somehow as other than the sex God gave them.

It’s true that literally any attractive woman shilling for Bud Light would have a similar effect, of course. Attractive women have been used in marketing for as long as there’s been marketing — for a very good reason.

But for Bud Light to recruit Sweeney herself would take things to a new level.

A woman whose current cultural currency is based largely on the fact that the American Eagle campaign sparked “outrage” by the professionally miffed is a perfect panacea for the various ills Bud Light pulled down on itself by partnering with the fraudulent Mulvaney.

(For the benefit of the vanishingly few who might have missed it, the Sweeney campaign theme was “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” The pun with “genes” is horrible, of course, but the leftist attempt to conflate the advertising with white supremacy and Nazis was far, far worse.)

According to the Daily Mail, Sweeney responded to the furor by being quoted in a news release as saying American Eagle jeans make her feel “confident and comfortable in [her] own skin.” American Eagle, according to the outlet, has released a statement saying, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.”

The fact that both Sweeney and American Eagle responded to the astroturfed outrage not with the groveling repentance, but with what can best be described as a very polite, very professional, very big middle fingers, would make it more believable that Bud Light was truly interested in turning the page on its own participation in the leftist hysteria that started flooding the country half a decade agao.

(As Fox News Jimmy Failla wrote in a commentary last week pushing Sweeney for Bud Light, “There is NOTHING young men would enjoy more than aligning with a brand that gives that same middle finger to the woke left and their allies in the outrage mob.”)

And it would be a sign to the rest of the country — consumers and advertisers alike — that something like normal life had become normal again.

For Bud Light, the results would be a bargain. For the rest of the country, they would be priceless.

