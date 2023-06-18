$10 Million Mystery Dollars Found in Biden's 2017 Tax Returns - Republicans Demand Answers Amid Bribery Allegations

Recent allegations that link President Joe Biden to a bribery scandal coming out of Ukraine in the days when he was vice president have brought new scrutiny to an old Biden tax return.

The story began in 2020 when USA Today issued a report on the 2017 tax returns of the president and first lady Jill Biden that claimed Joe Biden’s memoir raked in more than $10 million while Jill Biden’s book produced about $3 million. Joe Biden pulled in more than $4 million in speaking fees while Jill Biden earned more than $700,000 in fees, the report said.

At the time, Bob Anderson, musing on the Federalist and wondering where the alleged ill-gotten gains of Hunter Biden had gone, voiced the concern that two S corporations the Bidens established — his is called CelticCapri Corp and hers is called Giacoppa Corp — seemed to be getting more money than he would have expected.

Now, amid allegations on an FBI FD-1023 form, which documents unverified claims, that an informant was told there was a bribery scheme taking shape in which Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were each paid millions, Anderson is shaking his head at the money again, according to a piece he wrote for the Federalist.

Biden’s returns, he said, “provided no detail regarding the source of most of his income, dollars that flowed to him and his wife Jill by way of S corporations they set up shortly after his departure from the office of vice president. Those entities, CelticCapri Corp (his) and Giacoppa Corp (hers), contained more than $13 million of the $17 million the couple had reported in income after Biden left office, most of it in the first year (2017),” he wrote.

Noting the USA Today claim that $10 million came from Joe Biden’s book deal, Anderson wrote, “Follow the source link provided to that $10 million number, though, and you’ll end up at Joe Biden’s campaign website with financial disclosure links to only their individual returns — no S corporation tax returns. So, in reality, readers were left with a smokescreen.”

For those not familiar with the term, according to the IRS, “S corporations are corporations that elect to pass corporate income, losses, deductions, and credits through to their shareholders for federal tax purposes. Shareholders of S corporations report the flow-through of income and losses on their personal tax returns and are assessed tax at their individual income tax rates.”

With questions growing about the Biden family’s finances, the question Anderson raised is reverberating through Congress, according to Breitbart.

“Biden should disclose and every member of the press ought to hound him until he does,” Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said.

Should presidential candidates have to disclose all tax documents and sources of income to run for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (460 Votes) No: 7% (33 Votes)

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said all Biden has to do to prove his innocence is share documents Republicans.

“If he’s serious about proving our allegations wrong he should release his and his family’s unredacted bank records and show the American people where all this money is coming from. The FBI can’t protect him forever,” she said.

Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona agreed.

“The fact that there are credible claims signaling that a foreign national bribed the president of the United States with cash in exchange for influence over U.S. policy decisions is appalling. The American people deserve to know who paid the Bidens and what exactly they were paid for,” he said.

“It would shock no one in this town if Joe Biden received millions of dollars from selling out the country in a bribery scheme and then hid that money in shady shell companies,” he said.

On Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, spoke about the scale of what he thinks has flowed to the Biden family from foreign sources.

“We have more bank records coming in, we’re going to exceed $10 million this week. And I think we’ll get up to between $20 and 30 million,” Comer said, according to the New York Post.

“We’re going to continue to follow the money,” Comer said, adding, “This is going to be hard for Joe Biden to explain.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.