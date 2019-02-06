10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Responds After Trump SOTU Shout-Out

A 10-year-old cancer survivor appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday and shared her experience as a State of the Union guest while recounting her past medical battles.

Grace Eline, who is fighting brain cancer, was seated next to first lady Melania Trump, and she called the evening “amazing.”

“Grace, you are a great inspiration to everyone in this room.” President Trump recognizes 10-year-old Grace Eline, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year. She completed treatment last fall. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/C30jxKsxWA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 6, 2019

“It was very cool, because I’ve always looked up to her and to be right next to her that was pretty amazing,” Grace said.

She also shared the harrowing story of her diagnosis and the subsequent treatment that saved her life.

“So, basically what happened was I was just drinking a lot of water and then like my mom told my doctor, but he said that it was like nothing,” Grace said. “And then so, at least a year later so that happened in first grade and then in second grade my growth started to slow down.

“And that’s when my — that’s when the pediatrician got suspicious because that doesn’t usually happen. So then he sent us to an endocrine who thought I had diabetes. But she sent us for an MRI and she didn’t think that she would find a mass in my brain.

“So then immediately after that I began chemotherapy, so I had four rounds of chemo and then I had 24 rounds of proton radiation.”

Grace also touched upon President Donald Trump’s pledge of $500 million to fund cancer research and said it made her feel good to see people helping people.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that (Trump) would do that because, like it makes me feel really good that people would just take their time and try and help more people,” she said.

“I think that that’s pretty amazing,” Grace concluded.

