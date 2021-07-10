Path 27
Over 100 Migrants Found in Arizona Desert, Including 90 Unaccompanied Kids

Jack Davis July 10, 2021 at 1:13pm
In the deadly July heat of the Arizona desert, Border Patrol agents are finding groups of unaccompanied children.

John Modlin, Interim Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, recently posted about the dangers faced by migrants in his sector — including groups of unaccompanied children.

“Over 100 #migrants surrendered to #BorderPatrol agents yesterday afternoon near Sasabe, #AZ. More than 90 were unaccompanied migrant children from Guatemala. After crossing the border illegally, they were left in the scorching heat until agents arrived,” Modlin wrote in a tweet.

“This fiscal year, Tucson Sector has seen an approximate 160% increase in unaccompanied migrant children,” Modlin tweeted in June after another large group of children was found in the desert.

“When you cross illegally, you put yourself in incredible peril,” said Chris Clem, chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector, according to the Arizona Republic.

He said his agents have seen 15 “unnecessary deaths” this year due to extreme heat.

“And our hot season is just beginning,” he said, summing up illegal immigration across the desert this way: “It’s dangerous. It’s hot. And it’s against the law.”

The Border Patrol has issued warnings about the dangers of the desert.

“With forecasted high temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, U.S. Border Patrol in Tucson Sector urges those crossing the border to not wait before it’s too late, call 9-1-1 and live to see another day,” the Border patrol said in a recent news release.

“The desert is vast, and it is treacherous. When you cross illegally, you put your life in incredible peril,” the release said.

It also included humanitarian advice.

“In order to avoid death or risk of permanent injury from severe dehydration, a person walking across the Arizona desert in the heat of the summer must consume no less than two gallons of water per day.  A gallon of water weighs over three kilos (over 8 lbs.); therefore, it is physically impossible for the average person to carry sufficient water to avoid life-threatening dehydration over the course of several days in the desert,” the release said.

Are these kids just pawns?

Modlin has said that America’s immigration system has become a magnet for illegal immigrant minors.

“While many factors drive illegal migration, the rise in illegal border crossings is, in part, a consequence of the gaps created by layers of laws, judicial rulings, and policies related to the treatment of minors,” he said during 2019 testimony to Congress.

“While well-intentioned, this mosaic of legal requirements has helped create the conditions underlying the humanitarian and border security crisis at our southwest border today. Our current immigration laws provide clear incentives to cross our southwest border illegally, especially with a child. These well-intentioned statutory requirements left loopholes that require immediate fixes,” he said back then.

