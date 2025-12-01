'100% Responsible for Massive Fraud': Government Employees Rip Tim Walz to Shreds

The current governor of Minnesota — failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz — is actively dealing with a public relations crisis.

The Gopher State has come under intense scrutiny of late after it was revealed that there had been a massive, Somali-led fraud scam that has rocked Minnesota — and its bottom line.

An investigation published Nov. 19 by the New York-based publication City Journal found: “Billions in taxpayer dollars have been stolen during the administration of Governor Tim Walz alone. Democratic state officials, overseeing one of the most generous welfare regimes in the country, are asleep at the switch. And the media, duty-bound by progressive pieties, refuse to connect the dots.”

The outlet added: “In many cases, the fraud has allegedly been perpetrated by members of Minnesota’s sizeable Somali community. Federal counterterrorism sources confirm that millions of dollars in stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia, where they ultimately landed in the hands of the terror group Al-Shabaab.”

A source told the City Journal that the “largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have absolutely excoriated Walz for allowing such rampant deception to happen right under his nose.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported on the scope of federal charges brought against Somalis in Minnesota, describing the “scandal” as “staggering in its scale and brazenness.”

“Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating,” the newspaper reported. “That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections. Minnesota’s fraud scandal stood out even in the context of rampant theft during the pandemic, when Americans stole tens of billions through unemployment benefits, business loans and other forms of aid, according to federal auditors.”

And now, Walz is getting hammered by his own government employees.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services Employees account on the social media platform X, which purports to represent over 480 current Minnesota staffers, published a lengthy post Saturday making it clear that the buck stopped with Walz.

“Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” the post stated. “We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response. Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports.

“Instead of partnership, we got the full weight of retaliation by Tim Walz, certain [Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party] members and an indifferent mainstream media. It’s scary, isolating and left us wondering who we can turn to.

“In addition to retaliating against whistleblower, Tim Walz disempowered the Office of the Legislative Auditor, allowing agencies to disregard their audit findings and guidance.”

You can see the whole post, which was in response to an investigative report Saturday by The New York Times, below:

The Minnesota DHS Employees account continued: “This is a cascade of systemic failures leading up to Tim Walz. Agency leaders appointed by Tim Walz willfully disregarded rules and laws to keep fraud reports quiet – even to the extent of threatening families of whistleblowers.”

The X account also insisted the Walz administration made a practice of silencing any naysayers in the state government.

“As staff, we firsthand witnessed and observed fraud happening yet we were shutdown, reassigned and told to keep quiet. Sometimes more,” the account posted. “Leadership did not want to appear to discriminate against certain communities and were unwilling to take action, such as stopping fraud, that would have an adverse impact on their image.”

And just in case there was any confusion, the Minnesota DHS Employees X account blasted the character of Walz, on top of his alleged misbehavior.

“Fundamentally, Tim Walz is dishonest, lacks ethics and integrity, has poor leadership abilities, and has never taken any accountability for his role in fraud,” the DHS employees posted.

“Instead, Tim Walz deflects by blaming national politics for his own failings and distracts the public with inveterate lying.”

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Walz said his state’s reputation for generous social programs and “triple-A bond rating” attracts criminals.

More than 400 Minnesota government workers say Governor Tim Walz “systematically retaliated” against whistleblowers. pic.twitter.com/I1cHTWr2K3 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) December 1, 2025

He also said it was unfair to target any specific population with accusations.

“To demonize an entire community on the actions of a few, it’s lazy,” he said.

