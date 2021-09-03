Over 100 retired U.S. military officers have signed a letter calling on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to resign over their handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Lloyd and Austin, who have shown as much concern about LGBT activism and “white rage” as they have about protecting the country, oversaw a disgraceful surrender to the Taliban last month.

In addition to arming terrorists and relying on them for the safety of Americans, the men’s failed leadership led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members last week in Kabul. It’s obvious to any objective observer that they are unqualified to command the military.

That fact is painfully obvious to Flag Officers 4 America, a group of retired generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

“We are retired military leaders who pledged to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the group says on its website. “Although retired from active service, each of us feels bound by that oath to do what we can, in our capacity today, to protect our nation from the threats to her freedom.”

This week, 130 retired officers called on Lloyd and Milley to quit in an open letter.

“The retired Flag Officers signing this letter are calling for the resignation and retirement of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the letter read.

“The hasty retreat has left initial estimates at ~15,000 Americans stranded in dangerous areas controlled by a brutal enemy along with ~25,000 Afghan citizens who supported American forces.”

The letter said Austin and Milley should have warned President Joe Biden against the dangerous withdrawal from Afghanistan “in the strongest possible terms.”

“If they did not do everything within their authority to stop the hasty withdrawal, they should resign.

“Conversely, if they did do everything within their ability to persuade the [president] to not hastily exit the country without ensuring the safety of our citizens and Afghans loyal to America, then they should have resigned in protest as a matter of conscience and public statement.”

The retired officers added that the consequences of the disaster would “reverberate for decades” and that the U.S. would be seen as an “unreliable partner.”

“Moreover, now our adversaries are emboldened to move against America due to the weakness displayed in Afghanistan,” the letter said. “China benefits the most followed by Russia, Pakistan, Iran, North Korea and others. Terrorists around the world are emboldened and able to pass freely into our country through our open border with Mexico.”

The group also nailed Austin and Milley for their obsession with critical race theory.

“In interviews, congressional testimony, and public statements it has become clear that top leaders in our military are placing mandatory emphasis on PC ‘wokeness’ related training which is extremely divisive and harmful to unit cohesion, readiness, and war fighting capability,” the letter said.

“For these reasons we call on the SECDEF Austin and the CJCS General Milley to resign. … There must be accountability at all levels for this tragic and avoidable debacle.”

Biden and his military leaders did nothing to ensure that American citizens were not left behind in Afghanistan and gave billions of dollars in military equipment to the Taliban, all while taking orders from the enemy.

After spending the spring and summer discussing Marx and gay “pride,” Austin and Milley are taking the country into autumn feeling the sting of defeat.

Everyone responsible for the Afghanistan crisis should resign — Biden included — and the people of this country ought to be thankful that so many veterans had the guts to say it.

