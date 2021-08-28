It took President Joe Biden less than eight months to destroy the “special relationship” that had seen the U.S. and U.K. attached at the hip since before World War I.

Biden needlessly created a humanitarian and military crisis in Afghanistan that has left civilians and American troops dead.

But even before Thursday’s suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. servicemen, our allies were already being sent a clear message: America cannot be counted on while Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris is in command.

NATO countries had to scramble to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan after Biden’s hasty exit from the country left it free for the Taliban’s taking. They, like American veterans, watched as their sacrifices seemingly came to naught.

These are countries that had been with the U.S. since the beginning in Afghanistan, and now they probably won’t be quick to jump into future engagements at our side. According to former British politician Nigel Farage, that’s a foregone conclusion in the British Parliament, where confidence in the U.S. is at an all-time low.

The former Brexiteer told Fox News on Wednesday that Biden would be on his own following the mess he made in Afghanistan. He said that in the short term, coalition civilians and allies face being trapped in Afghanistan under Taliban rule — but the president’s actions have larger consequences.

“The medium-term problem is the resurgence of international terror — already evidence that extremist jihadi groups all over the world have taken great cheer from what the Taliban have done in Afghanistan,” he said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Let’s be honest, the last few years, we’ve not seen major terrorist atrocities in the West. But if they start to happen again and we start to think, ‘Well, how do we go out again and try and stop these cells that are spreading international terror?’ How can we do it with the Americans?

Do you think Biden has irreparably damaged America's standing with our allies? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (529 Votes) No: 3% (14 Votes)

“How can we do it with an ally that has treated us with contempt and betrayed us and, into the bargain, many of our own citizens?”

Farage laid out just how badly Biden burned our closest ally, which lost 454 troops fighting alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

“Certainly, if it’s a Biden or Harris administration, honestly, there is no way — there is no way a British Parliament right now would vote for military cooperation with America led by this administration, and that’s a very sad thing to say,” he said.

Farage noted that since America joined the British against the German war machine in 1917, the countries “have been side by side in virtually every major conflict.”

“We’ve been the closest allies in terms of military action, in terms of intelligence sharing, in terms of culture, in terms of business,” he noted. “You couldn’t have a better ally in the world. And right at the moment, I’m sorry, but there’s no way we could enter into another operation with you.”

Farage is not the only Briton to criticize Biden and his inept military leadership.

Parliament last week held the president in contempt over the disaster he created in Afghanistan. British lawmakers condemned his withdrawal as “shameful” and “catastrophic” and accused Biden of throwing them and “everybody else to the fire.”

The Brits aren’t pleased with Biden, and they’re most certainly not alone. As tensions rise with China, it’s difficult to see why any of our allies would stand with us in a worst-case scenario.

Why should they? Despite his friendly trip to Europe this summer to smile for the cameras, Biden has proved that to his administration, long-forged relationships mean nothing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.