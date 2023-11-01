A day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said up to 1,000 Americans were stuck in Gaza as war rages around them, new reports said a handful of U.S. citizens were allowed to exit.

State Department representative Matthew Miller said some Americans would be able to leave Wednesday, according to CBS.

Although Miller would not provide a number, a list released by Hamas of those approved to cross into Egypt had the names of five Americans on it, CBS reported. It was unclear if more Americans would be allowed to leave.

However, according to testimony Tuesday from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, hundreds and hundreds more Americans remain trapped, according to the New York Post.

The U.S. has been getting Americans out of the region. On Tuesday, the final U.S. charter flight from Israel brought out five Americans, Miller said. Airlines canceled flights after the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,400 Israelis by Hamas.

Blinken said Hamas has been the main obstacle to evacuating U.S. citizens and their families.

“We’re working with various parties to try to facilitate their departure from Gaza,” he said. “The impediment is simple: It’s Hamas.”

“We’ve not yet found a way to get them out through whatever place and by whatever means that Hamas is not blocking, but we’re working that with intermediaries,” he said.

He added the State Department is “in close communication as best we can with Americans who are stuck in Gaza,” but without much that it can tell them.

If you could click a button to listen to a Western Journal article, would you use it? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 32% (61 Votes) No: 68% (130 Votes)

“We’ve had about 5,500 communications that we’ve initiated — phone calls, emails, WhatsApp — to be in touch with them to try to guide them as best we can, and to work for their ability to leave,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon said a family that has been in touch with his office said the communication has been of little help.

He said to Blinken during a Senate Appropriations Committee meeting that the family “relayed to me how they three times have gotten a text message [or] email saying, ‘Drop everything [and] go to the Rafah crossing,’ and they waited until dark. But each time, nothing happened.”

“They weren’t interfered with by Hamas, just the gate never opened. With the trucks coming in [with humanitarian aid from Egypt], why can’t we at the same time … get those American families … out that gate?” he said.

Blinen said there were “occasions where we thought that we would be able to move forward … only to find that the necessary procedures that had to be put in place to actually make that work couldn’t go forward,” adding that “Hamas has been the impediment to that.”

“We’re working on it with Egypt. We’re working on it with Israel. We’re looking for ways to get people out. But because Hamas controls what goes on for the most part inside of Gaza, unless it agrees, then it’s going to be very difficult to get that done,” he said.

On Sunday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan indicated Hamas had been less than helpful.

“It is true the Egyptians are prepared to allow American citizens and foreign nationals to come through the Rafah gate into Egypt. The Israelis have no issue with that,” he said.

“Hamas has been preventing their departure and making a series of demands. I can’t go through those demands in public, but that is the subject of the discussions in the negotiations that are ongoing,” he said in a CNN interview cited by The Hill.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.