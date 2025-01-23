1,000 Soldiers and 500 Marines Deploying to Border, Trump Plans to Send Thousands More

Just three days after being sworn in, President Donald Trump is delivering on his promise to mobilize U.S. troops to stem the illegal immigration catastrophe ravaging the nation.

On Monday, Acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses ordered the deployment of 1,500 active-duty military personnel to patrol the southern border, facilitate deportation flights, and construct border walls.

The mission is to gain “complete operational control of the southern border of the United States,” Salesses said in a statement.

“First, [the Department of Defense] will begin augmenting its forces at the southwest border with an additional ~1500 ground personnel, as well as helicopters with associated crews, and intelligence analysts to support increased detection and monitoring efforts,” the DoD boss said.

“This represents a 60 percent increase in active-duty ground forces since President Trump was sworn in Monday.”

There are currently 2,500 active-duty personnel already in the region, according to the Department of Defense.

The additional troops being deployed include 1,000 Army soldiers and 500 Marines, who “will initially be put to work on the placement of physical barriers and other border missions within the next 24 to 48 hours,” the DoD said.

“Second, the Department will provide military airlift to support [Department of Homeland Security] deportation flights of more than five thousand illegal aliens from the San Diego, California, and El Paso, Texas sectors detained by Customs and Border Protection,” the agency stated.

“DHS will provide inflight law enforcement, and the State Department will obtain the requisite diplomatic clearances and provide host-nation notification.”

The DoD continued: “Third, the Department will begin assisting in the construction of temporary and permanent physical barriers to add additional security to curtail illegal border crossings and illicit trafficking.”

Pursuant to Trump’s executive order on Monday declaring a national emergency at the southern border, the Defense Department established a task force whose sole purpose is to shut down illegal border crossings.

“This is just the beginning,” the DoD said.

“In short order, the Department will develop and execute additional missions in cooperation with DHS, federal agencies, and state partners to address the full range of threats outlined by the President at our nation’s borders,” the department said.

The meteoric speed at which Trump has moved to curb illegal immigration underscores that Joe Biden could’ve taken immediate measures to shut down illegal border crossings, but chose not to.

The DoD said it is executing Trump’s orders at lightning speed because this is what he expects.

“President Trump directed action from the Department of Defense on securing our nation’s borders and made clear he expects immediate results,” the department said. “That is exactly what our military is doing under his leadership.”

And Trump might be expecting even more. As CBS News notes, Trump is considering sending another 10,000 troops to the border.

The first week of Trump‘s second term isn’t even over, and already he has done exponentially more than Biden ever did to ensure public safety and enhance national security.

So far, it seems the 47th president is determined to make good on the bold campaign promises he made to make America great again.

