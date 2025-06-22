10,000 Steps Are a Myth? Science Apparently Backs 'Japanese Walking' as Better

Japanese influencers have taken to promoting a “new” type of walking that they argue, based on science, is more productive than simply taking 10,000 steps a day.

Known on the net as “Japanese walking” and officially as interval walking training or IWT, this style of walking doesn’t debunk the 10,000 step program, the influencers say. But it does outperform it.

The way it works, according to Japanese TikTok influencer Coach Eugene Teo, is by walking slowly for three minutes, quickly for three minutes, and repeating this process for 30 minutes. Repeat the exercise itself four or more times per week.

@coacheugeneteo Walking 10,000 steps… But better 😯 I know I can’t be the only one who looks at my step count at the end of the day and feel like a failure. Some days, I get around 2,000 steps. I still aim for at least 8,000 a day – but sometimes, life just gets in the way. But even if it’s only an extra ~3000 steps, this simple 30 minute protocol on my walking pad can make a huge difference. ♬ original sound – Eugene Teo

This type of walking is based on a 2007 study conducted by Japanese researchers, according to the New York Post.

For the study, the researchers found 246 adults with an average age of 63 and then split them into three different groups.

“One group did no walking at all,” the Post noted in a June 12 report. “Another group walked at a steady, moderate pace, aiming for 8,000 or more steps a day at least four times per week.”

The third group practiced “Japanese walking.”

The researches ultimately discovered that the latter method of exercise was superior, in that it did a better job improving blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and body mass index.

“It also led to the greatest improvements in leg muscle strength and aerobic capacity, which measures the maximum amount of oxygen the body can take in and use during exercise,” according to the Post.

People who do IWT see a 4x improvement in blood pressure compared to those who hit just 10K steps a day. It’s been shown to reduce depression and cut stroke risk by 40%. It has also been shown to strengthen muscles, boost the immune system, and improve sleep efficiency by 12%. pic.twitter.com/aKFEMEVpzC — Dan Go (@FitFounder) March 22, 2025

Dr. Ramit Singh Sambyal, a general physician in India, told Verywell Health that IWT walking is “one of the most overlooked yet incredibly effective tools for improving long-term health, especially among middle-aged and older adults.”

The problem with traditional walking, he noted, is that the benefits plateau.

“That’s where interval walking shifts the equation,” he explained. “By simply alternating between short periods of brisk walking and slower-paced recovery, we engage the cardiovascular system in a much more dynamic way.”

Sambyal added that while “Japanese walking” is good for everybody, it has the potential to be especially beneficial for certain types of people: Those bored with their regular routine, those with mild joint issues, those trying to reverse early metabolic syndrome or insulin resistance, and those without the time or motivation to hit the gym.

“This is a useful strategy for people who can’t tolerate activities like running or hiking due to injury, weakness, or balance issues,” Kevin McGuinness, a physical therapist in Washington, D.C., added.

🚶‍♂️ What’s the simplest thing you can do to live longer?

According to Japanese scientists: Walk — but do it strategically.

Enter: Interval Walking Training (IWT) 👇#IWT #Health #Longevity #FitnessOver50 pic.twitter.com/wg919A291L — Bob Choat (@BobChoat) May 27, 2025

He further made the case that it’s okay for those struggling with the three-minute intervals to reduce their length.

“You would likely still get some improvements with shorter intervals if you couldn’t tolerate three-minute intervals to start,” he said. “It would be perfectly reasonable to start with three minutes of normal walking followed by one minute of brisk walking and increasing the length of the brisk walking interval as your fitness improves.”

