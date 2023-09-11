More than a hundred House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to provide more privileges to illegal immigrants.

In a Sunday letter, the legislators outlined three benefits for the illegals they want Biden to deliver.

The document was also addressed to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Democrats called for executive action to benefit the interests of “certain undocumented individuals who are stuck in limbo and asylum seekers in obtaining work authorization.”

They asked for expedited work authorization for illegals — skipping the statutory 150 days an asylum seeker usually requires before applying for a work permit.

“The administration could assist asylum seekers and their communities by increasing the use of parole and decreasing the regulatory 150-day wait period for asylum seekers to apply for work authorization,” the letter said.

Admission of foreign nationals to the U.S. labor market has the effect of reducing wages for American workers, according to a study by immigration economist George Borjas.

“The immigration surplus of $35 billion comes from reducing the wages of natives in competition with immigrants by an estimated $402 billion a year, while increasing profits or the incomes of users of immigrants by an estimated $437 billion,” the study found.

The Democrats also requested that the wait times — stemming from backlogs — for aliens present in the United States illegally to receive a provisional immigrant visa be reduced.

“The provisional waiver process allows individuals who are statutorily eligible for an immigrant visa but for their unlawful presence in the country to apply for a waiver of inadmissibility in the United States before they depart for their immigrant visa interview,” the representatives wrote.

The American asylum system has been flooded by record-setting levels of illegal immigration under Biden’s administration, creating a backlog of cases for the immigration courts.

The Democrats also request a streamlined procedure in which illegal aliens ruled deportable in courts can request the cancellation of their removal proceedings — ensuring they’ll stay in the country in defiance of the law.

“Lastly, we encourage the administration to establish a process to make non-lawful permanent resident cancellation of removal (cancellation of removal) more accessible to those who are eligible. Such a process would help to streamline cancellation of removal cases and increase access to lawful permanent resident status for immigrants who are vital contributors to their American families and our communities,” the letter continued.

The 103 Democrats cited “extreme MAGA Republican opposition” as the reason why they wouldn’t be able to legislate the new benefits for illegals within Congress.

Democratic legislators requested a similar list of privileges for illegals as recently as May.

Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Jerry Nadler of New York are among the members of Congress to sign the letter.

Immigrants are America and it is essential that we protect them. Proud to lead this letter w/ @RepJerryNadler and 100+ House Dems in calling on the Biden Admin to help undocumented immigrants find work, support their families, & contribute to our economy. https://t.co/LL7y48Q4DS — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 11, 2023

The Biden administration hasn’t delivered a formal response to the letter.

The Democratic wish-list for asylum seekers comes as deep-blue cities struggle with the mass arrivals of new migrants from the southern border.

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned that the continuing influx of migrants could “destroy” the iconic American city, according to WABC-TV.

