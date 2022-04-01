Jeanine Nesvik has a heart for animals — specifically, dogs. Even more specifically, “problem” dogs that no one else seems to want to work with.

As a result, along with her own four personal pets, her home has become a refuge for dogs with medical and behavioral issues. According to one Facebook post, desperate people have even dumped their pets on her by putting them over the fence and leaving them in her yard. She has done her best to help them all.

But on March 23 while she was at work, a tragedy took place at her home in Chandler, Arizona. Someone got onto her property by jumping the back fence from the alley and they stole 11 dogs.

Nesvik was left heartbroken and perplexed. The thieves took her four personal dogs, as well as seven foster dogs that had medical issues.







“I don’t have enemies,” she told KSAZ-TV. “I don’t know who would do this.”

“Somebody physically came into my home and took dogs. They took it upon themselves to just decide what they were going to take from me, and no way about it, it’s not right.”

She’s now offering a $10,000 reward for the return of her precious, furry charges.







“Some of them my dogs, some them medical dogs, fosters that are waiting to be cleared for adoption that are on medication that now aren’t getting their medication,” she said.

“A lot of dogs taken and I need to know that they’re OK. I need somebody that knows something.”







“On Wednesday afternoon, March 23rd, someone broke into her residence in Chandler (major cross streets are Alma School and Warner) and stole 11 of her beloved dogs, both personal and fosters,” Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue, a rescue group Nesvik works with, posted.

“They were loaded into a white van and taken down Arrowhead Street. We have absolutely no idea why this happened. This animal advocate loves and cares for every dog she takes in.

“Most of the dogs she had were long term medical cases or had behavior problems. Some were slated for euthanasia and she was their last chance of hopefully finding a forever home. Some of them were dropped on her doorstep or put over her fence. They knew she would try to help them, so she became known as the dumping ground with a heart. Through no fault of her own, she ended up with a lot of dogs nobody would take, but she loved each one with her whole heart.”







Some dogs were left behind, and people close to Nesvik believe that the ones that were taken were dogs the thieves thought they could make money off of.

Pictures of the stolen dogs have been shared on Facebook in the hopes that someone will spot them. If you know anything about this case, please call the Chandler Police or contact Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue.

