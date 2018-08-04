SECTIONS
Culture Uncategorized
Print

Horror: Men Arrested After 11 Kids Saved From Filthy New Mexico Compound

Taos County Sheriff's Office via APThis Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows Siraj Wahhaj. Wahhaj was jailed on a Georgia warrant alleging child abduction after law enforcement officers searching a rural northern New Mexico compound for a missing 3-year-old boy found 11 children in filthy conditions and hardly any food. The children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia, N.M, and turned over to state child-welfare workers, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said. Hogrefe said the search did not turn up the missing boy, but that investigators had reason to believe the boy had been at the compound fairly recently. (Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By The Western Journal
at 4:30pm
Print

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement officers searching a rural northern New Mexico compound for a missing 3-year-old boy didn’t locate him but found 11 other children in filthy conditions and hardly any food, a sheriff said Saturday.

The children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia, New Mexico, and turned over to state child-welfare workers, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.

Two men were arrested during the search while two women at the compound were initially detained before being released pending further investigation, Hogrefe said.

One of the men, 39-year-old Siraj Wahhaj, was jailed on a Georgia warrant alleging child abduction while the other man, identified only as Lucas Morten, was arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Hogrefe said.

Online court records checked Saturday didn’t list defense attorneys who could comment on behalf of the men.

TRENDING: Illegal Immigrant Supporters Get Bad News as DACA Case Goes to Anti-DACA Judge

The search stemmed from an investigation involving the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and Clayton County, Georgia, authorities, Hogrefe said in a statement.

Amalia is 145 miles (233 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque and in an isolated high-desert area near the New Mexico-Colorado border.

Hogrefe said authorities had conducted surveillance of the compound while looking for the missing boy before he decided Thursday to get a search warrant immediately after a Georgia investigator forwarded a message in which someone at the compound reportedly told another person that people at the compound were starving and needed water.

Hogrefe said the search did not turn up the missing boy, identified by the sheriff as AG Wahhaj, but that investigators had reason to believe the boy had been at the compound fairly recently.

It’s not clear whether the boy and Siraj Wahhaj are related.

There were no injuries during the search, the sheriff said. But Wahhaj and Morten initially refused to follow commands and Wahhaj was armed with a rifle and four handguns, Hogrefe said.

There was little food in the compound, which consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing and electricity, he said.

“The only food we saw were a few potatoes and a box of rice in the filthy trailer,” the sheriff said.

The adults and children appeared like “refugees not only with no food or fresh water, but with no shoes, personal hygiene and basically dirty rags for clothing,” the sheriff said. “We all gave the kids our water and what snacks we had – it was the saddest living conditions and poverty I have seen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Sebastian GorkaAlex Wong/Getty Images

Fox News Reportedly Has ‘Soft Ban’ on Former Trump Administration Official

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to show support for Ohio Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson on August 4, 2018 in Lewis Center, Ohio. Balderson faces Democratic challenger Danny O'Connor for Ohio's 12th Congressional District on Tuesday.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump Administration Boots Hundreds More Federal Employees out of Washington DC

Chuck Ross

Christopher SteeleThe Washington Times/Twitter

Text Messages Reveal Christopher Steele’s Concern over Senate’s Inquiry into Trump Dossier

The Western Journal

‘Superman’ Actress Death Is Ruled Suicide, Coroner Confirms

Will Racke

John Chapman Medal of HonorStars and Stripes/YouTube

Watch: Air Force Releases Video Showing Medal of Honor Winner’s Heroic Last Stand in Afghanistan

Chris Agee

Archaeology Magazine/Twitter

1,500-Year-Old Skeleton with Weaponized Prosthetic Discovered in Italy

Steven Beyer

Nancy Pelosi seated on stage.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democrat Star Who’s Headed to Congress Throws Nancy Pelosi Under the Bus

Allison Kofol

Screenshot CNN/YouTube

CNN Under Fire for Omitting Key Detail About School Shooter Training Compound

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.