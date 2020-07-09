SECTIONS
$11 Million Worth of Meth Seized at Texas Border

By Mary Rose Corkery
Published July 9, 2020 at 9:56am
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $11 million worth of meth entering Texas, officials confirmed Tuesday.

During X-ray and K-9 inspections on Friday, officers intercepted the meth from a vehicle driving in Laredo, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

The meth weighed 570.79 pounds and was worth an estimated $11,415,85.

“These drugs will not reach Main Street USA due to the efforts of the officers in our cargo facilities,” Port Director Gregory Alvarez said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Significant enforcement actions like this one illustrate CBP’s ongoing offensive against criminal networks and their organizations,” Alvarez added.

The driver’s identity and possible suspects have not been disclosed, the news release reported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are currently investigating the case.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not return immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

