SECTIONS
Crime
Print

11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens

By Rebekah Baker
June 22, 2018 at 2:12pm

Print

Eleven MS-13 gang members have been charged with the 2016 kidnapping and murder of two teenage boys whose bodies were found in a Fairfax County, Virginia, park last year.

The boys went missing within weeks of the other between August and September of 2016.

According to an indictment unsealed Friday, prosecutors said the gang members first lured Edvin Escobar Mendez, 17, to his death because they suspected he was working with a rival gang.

They then killed 14-year-old Sergio Arita Trimino who they believed was cooperating with authorities, the federal indictment states.

“Sergio’s mother, Karla Triminio, told News4 that one night in September he walked to a dumpster outside their apartment to throw out the trash,” WRC reported.

TRENDING: Trump Explains Meaning of Melania’s Controversial ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

“He never came back,” his mother said.

Edvin and Sergio’s bodies were found buried in the park in March 2017, after they had gone missing in late 2016.

All eleven suspects in the kidnapping and murder case are from El Salvador, according to court documents.

Do you think the U.S. needs to be tougher on MS-13?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Ten of the men are illegal immigrants, and one has a green card.

One of the suspects is believed to have fled the country, but the rest are in custody.

The names of those charged are are Elmer Zelaya Martinez, 27, Erick Palacios Ruiz, 20, Ronald Herrera Contreras, 20, Josue Vigil Mejia, 21, Henry Zelaya Martinez, 24, Oscar Contreras Aguilar, 20, Yonathan Melgar Martinez, 21, Pablo Miguel Barrera Velasco, 20, Anderson Villatoro, 21, Francisco Avila Avalos, 20 and Fredys Baires Abarca, 20.

“All 11 defendants face conspiracy to kidnap charges. One member, Oscar Contreras Aguilar, 20, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering,” the Washington Examiner reported.

RELATED: Suspected Smuggling Event Leaves at Least 5 Dead After 100-mph Chase

Each suspect faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: crime, Illegal Immigration

By: Rebekah Baker on June 22, 2018 at 2:12pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Sarah Sanders Calls Out Restaurant Owner After Being Denied Service

Hanna Bogorowski

Watch: Dem Candidate’s Detention Center Publicity Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Gets Him Arrested

Chris Agee

Katie Arrington

Rising Star GOP Congressional Candidate Seriously Injured in Fatal Car Crash

Rebekah Baker

Trump speaking at Minnesota rally

ABC News Tweets Misleading Trump Quote Day After Putting False Graphic on TV

Rebekah Baker

ms-13

11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens

Angela Box

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI.

Angela Box: The Deep State Can’t Hide Its Lying Eyes

Jack Davis

Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for ‘False’ Accusations

Chris Agee

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen posing with actor Tom Arnold

Tom Arnold Teams Up With Cohen: We’re ‘Taking Trump Down’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.