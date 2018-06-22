11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens

Eleven MS-13 gang members have been charged with the 2016 kidnapping and murder of two teenage boys whose bodies were found in a Fairfax County, Virginia, park last year.

The boys went missing within weeks of the other between August and September of 2016.

According to an indictment unsealed Friday, prosecutors said the gang members first lured Edvin Escobar Mendez, 17, to his death because they suspected he was working with a rival gang.

They then killed 14-year-old Sergio Arita Trimino who they believed was cooperating with authorities, the federal indictment states.

“Sergio’s mother, Karla Triminio, told News4 that one night in September he walked to a dumpster outside their apartment to throw out the trash,” WRC reported.

TRENDING: Breaking: Democrats Reject Legislation To Stop Family Separations

“He never came back,” his mother said.

Breaking: 11 MS-13 Gang members charged in federal indictment for kidnapping and murders of 2 teenage boys, 14 and 17. Their bodies were found in Northern Virginia’s Holmes Run Park in March of 2017. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/GAtbffdeN9 — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) June 22, 2018

Edvin and Sergio’s bodies were found buried in the park in March 2017, after they had gone missing in late 2016.

All eleven suspects in the kidnapping and murder case are from El Salvador, according to court documents.

Do you think the U.S. needs to be tougher on MS-13? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Ten of the men are illegal immigrants, and one has a green card.

One of the suspects is believed to have fled the country, but the rest are in custody.

Of the 11 MS-13 member just indicted in connection with the deaths of 2 Fairfax County teens, all but one are undocumented immigrants from El Salvador & one has a green card. 10 of 11 are in custody but one is believed to have fled the country. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/4i7tg5P79P — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) June 22, 2018

The names of those charged are are Elmer Zelaya Martinez, 27, Erick Palacios Ruiz, 20, Ronald Herrera Contreras, 20, Josue Vigil Mejia, 21, Henry Zelaya Martinez, 24, Oscar Contreras Aguilar, 20, Yonathan Melgar Martinez, 21, Pablo Miguel Barrera Velasco, 20, Anderson Villatoro, 21, Francisco Avila Avalos, 20 and Fredys Baires Abarca, 20.

“All 11 defendants face conspiracy to kidnap charges. One member, Oscar Contreras Aguilar, 20, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering,” the Washington Examiner reported.

RELATED: Suspected Smuggling Event Leaves at Least 5 Dead After 100-mph Chase

Each suspect faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.