Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will join 10 additional GOP governors for a news conference at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday to address the growing border crisis.

The media briefing will be held in Mission, Texas, and will also include the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the president of the National Border Patrol Council, according to a news release from the governor’s office shared with WOLF-TV.

The announcement comes after 26 Republican governors sent a letter last month to President Joe Biden to request a meeting to address the border crisis.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” the governors requested in the letter.

“The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states.

“A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens,” the letter added.

NEW 🚨 26 GOP Governors Demand Biden End The Border Crisis GOP Govs led by @dougducey and @GregAbbott_TX issued a joint letter to Joe Biden requesting a meeting within 15 days to discuss the crisis at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/tVnvw5q5lw — The RGA (@GOPGovs) September 20, 2021

No meeting has yet been announced. Abbott and his fellow governors are now taking matters into their own hands.

“Texas National Guard is gearing up at the border for increased caravans attempting to cross the border caused by Biden’s open border policy,” Abbott tweeted Saturday.

“They are working with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to seal surge locations at the border & arrest trespassers,” he added.

Texas National Guard is gearing up at the border for increased caravans attempting to cross the border caused by Biden’s open border policy. They are working with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to seal surge locations at the border & arrest trespassers. ⁦@TexasGuard⁩ pic.twitter.com/VAKGoHak0G — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2021

The governors expected to visit on Wednesday include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, according to Border Report.

In June, Abbott met with former President Donald Trump in Texas to discuss the ongoing border crisis. Biden has yet to visit the border, while Vice President Kamala Harris made only a brief appearance in El Paso without meeting with the governor.

WATCH LIVE: Former President Donald Trump is meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the Texas-Mexico border. https://t.co/jVlJLDyREs — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 30, 2021

The border crisis reached a new level in September as nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz visited Del Rio in September, calling the scene a “direct result” of Biden’s political decisions.

“Being briefed by @CBP on the escalating #BidenBorderCrisis while yards away from over 10,000 illegal aliens,” the Texas Republican tweeted.

Being briefed by @CBP on the escalating #BidenBorderCrisis while yards away from over 10,000 illegal aliens. This is a manmade disaster. And it is a direct result of Joe Biden’s political decisions. pic.twitter.com/gLUFq4LTjw — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 17, 2021

“This is a manmade disaster. And it is a direct result of Joe Biden’s political decisions,” Cruz added.

