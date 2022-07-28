11 Shootings from Last Month Have 1 Thing in Common, And Democrats Hate It

Eleven shootings from the past month all have one thing in common — and that one thing has Democrats fuming.

Three of these shootings occurred just last week, two on Friday and one on July 25.

The 11 Shootings

On July 25, a Virginia man fatally shot an intruder attempting to kick down his door. Then, on Friday, two more shootings occurred.

In the morning, a man was shot in Washington after making several threats against his girlfriend and then attempting to break into the house she was staying at. Later that night, 4 to 5 carjackers — at least one of them armed with a handgun — accosted a woman. She then proceeded to pull out her own handgun, shooting one carjacker while the others fled the scene.

Eight other shootings — each of them sharing one thing in common — occurred throughout the month.

Have you noticed the commonality between all of these shootings? That’s right — in every one of these situations, a gun was used in self-defense. Each of these shootings proves that a good guy with a gun can save the day.

Are Democrats encroaching on Americans' Second Amendment rights? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (178 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Americans Believe in Self-Defense

Americans shouldn’t depend on the police or any other government official to come and save them — they should be prepared to defend themselves.

A July poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group found that the largest share of voters — 41.8 percent — believe that “armed citizens” are most able to protect them from mass shootings.

Very telling. A plurality of Americans — 41.8% — believe “armed citizens” would best protect them and their families from mass shooters. 25.1% answered “local police” and only 10.3% answered “federal agents.” pic.twitter.com/NAFQkqpAeI — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 2, 2022

This is why conservatives vehemently propose most gun-control policies, not because they’re being paid off by the NRA and gun manufacturers, but because an armed citizenry keeps us safe.

The Stats Prove the Importance of Self-Defense

The stats back up both the importance of self-defense and the over-exaggeration of America’s so-called “gun problem.”

According to the Pew Research Center, there were roughly 45,000 U.S. gun deaths in 2020. Over half of those (54 percent) were suicides and another 3 percent were “gun deaths that are unintentional, involved law enforcement or had undetermined circumstances.” This leaves 43 percent of those 45,000 — approximately 19,350 deaths — as gun homicides.

For perspective, an estimated 95,00 people die from alcohol-related causes per year. A whopping 480,000 die from smoking and tobacco use, with 41,000 of those deaths being from second-hand smoking. But don’t expect to see Democrats push for a ban on drinking and smoking, even though it would make more sense than banning guns.

Compared to these numbers, 19,350 gun homicides is a drop in the bucket. But even then, eliminating guns doesn’t merely erase gun murders, it also erases self-defense incidents

While it can be hard to track self-defense incidents, one study from 1992 places the annual number between 500,000 and 2.8 million incidents, according to American Gun Facts. Even more conservative estimates place the number around 65,000 per year, far above the total number of gun deaths in America.

And yet Democrats insist on limiting and impeding law-abiding citizens’ access to firearms.

Americans want to defend themselves and their families. They need and deserve to have their right to self-defense protected.

But, unfortunately, that’s something most gun-hating politicians will never understand.

Because, unlike Nanci Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, most Americans don’t have armed security escorts provided by taxpayer dollars.

Instead, they have to arm themselves.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.