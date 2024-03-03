Missionary work is hardly a breeze. It’s dangerous and sometimes deadly, for a variety of reasons, to bring both aid and the Gospel of the Lord to people in other parts of the globe.

Sadly, the families of 11 missionaries are finding that out the hard way.

According to the Christian Post, those 11 people with Youth With A Mission died in a bus accident on Feb. 24 near the city of Arusha, Tanzania.

The accident involved multiple vehicles.

“It is morning time in Tanzania, and we are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of another three of our dear missionaries as a result of the tragic traffic accident,” the missionary group said in a Feb. 25 statement.

“Eleven of our friends are now with Jesus. Two are still in critical condition in the hospital.”

“As a movement, we gather around all those impacted by this tragedy, their families, and their communities. We are working to meet all the pressing practical, financial, and emotional needs that arise,” the group added.

Among those dead included the bus driver.

“One of the two buses involved, carrying YWAM leaders and candidates, sustained significant damage, while the other returned safely to the YWAM campus in Arusha,” the Christian Post reported.

“Several individuals were reported to be in critical condition and receiving medical attention in local hospitals.”

As of the last update on Monday, the number of fatalities among the missionary group members remained at 11.

“Please pray for the people hospitalized that are in critical condition and need to be moved to another hospital with better care,” the group said on its website.

“Pray their transportation goes smoothly without any complications. Pray their condition stabilizes.”

They also asked for people to “[p]ray for the children and spouses of those who passed away.

“The children lost their Dad or Mom and now have to grow up without them. Pray for the mourning process and people to care for them. It is said the first 36 hours after trauma sets the tone for the next few years.

“We ask you to pray for people to surround them and help them through these first days and weeks. Pray that they experience the YWAM family support now and in the years to come. Pray that they will not grow bitter towards God for taking their parent/spouse too early.”

11 Christian missionaries were killed and 8 others injured in a bus accident near Arusha, Tanzania. The believers served with Youth With a Mission (YWAM). Here, some of them worshipped in one of the buses. Pray for your precious brothers and sisters in Christ. pic.twitter.com/zfC3g3fUFe — Christian Emergency Alliance (@ChristianEmerg1) February 27, 2024

Tanzanian outlet The Citizen reported that 25 individuals died in the crash.

Police said that the bus that the missionaries were traveling in — along with another commuter minibus and a sedan — were “rammed by a Kenyan-registered semi-trailer.”

YWAM’s site said that the semi-trailer had “failing brakes.”

The Citizen, meanwhile, noted that “[t]he school vehicle … was carrying scores of volunteers from outside the country supporting the academic center based in Arusha.”

On its site, the group noted that money is desperately needed, adding a link to a donation website.

“Local and international leaders from YWAM are gathering to support the team on the ground, who are now faced with many details of repatriation, medical evacuation, family support, funeral arrangements, and many other logistics,” it wrote.

“We invite you to help with these expenses with an opportunity to give on the following link. The estimated cost of all of these arrangements is approximately $350,000.”

This is what it takes to bring both the word and the fruits of the Lord’s message to those in need. Tragically, 25 lives were cut short — 11 of which were those involved in critical missionary work that both uplifts the Lord’s children and spreads His message to them.

Our prayers are with them and their families at this difficult time.

