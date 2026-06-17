12 Key Points on Iran Peace Deal Revealed, as Trump Says He'll Likely Read It to Media So They Get It Right

A new report says open passage through the Strait of Hormuz is one feature of the 60-day memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran that is expected to be formally signed on Friday.

Israeli media is reporting on the contents of the deal, which has not been officially released, according to the New York Post.

The report calls for all fighting to end, including the fighting in Lebanon between Hezbollah, Iran’s Lebanon-based terrorist proxy, and Israel.

The deal has multiple points covering Iran’s nuclear program. Iran will, as it has before, promise not to build a nuclear weapon. The future of the enriched uranium in Iran is not spelled out. Iran will keep the “status quo” of its nuclear program, which it has claimed is for peaceful purposes, during the 60-day period. Talks on what Iran will be allowed to get away with in its nuclear program will take place.

Some points cover naval activities. The U.S. promises to lift its blockade of Iranian ports, impose no new sanctions, and send no new troops into the region for 60 days.

Iran, for its part, will let everyone through the Strait of Hormuz without any toll for the duration of the period.

Other points of the deal touch directly on money. Washington would meanwhile release an unspecified amount of frozen Iranian assets once the 60 days take effect. A $300 billion reconstruction fund would be created for Iran.

Do you think the Iranians will hold up their end of the bargain? Yes No

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When the final deal rolls around, the U.S. would remove all troops and all sanctions on Iran. A temporary pause on sanctions would allow Iran to resume oil sales.

Iran, Oman, and other Persian Gulf nations would discuss maritime security arrangements for the future.

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump wrote that “the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!”

Trump said all the details will be made public.

“I will go over the document with the media in a couple of days,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“I will not only release it, I will probably have a press conference and read it to you word by word so that the press covers it accurately,” Trump said.

In comments on Wednesday at the G-7 summit, Trump said the MOU with Iran is “not final,” according to The Times of Israel.

“It’s not final — it’s a memorandum of understanding,” he said.

“If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, okay? Because they’ve misbehaved for 47 years,” he said.

Trump called the agreement “a great deal for a lot of reasons, but number one by far — 99.9% of it — is that they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

“It’s a very strong deal. Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong, and most people seem to be very happy,” he added.

“The Strait is going to be opening. It’s already partially opened. It’s going to be opening up soon in full over the next day or two,” Trump said.

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