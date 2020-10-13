Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

12 Suspected MS-13 Gang Members Arrested in Connection with String of Heinous Crimes

By Jack Davis
Published October 13, 2020 at 4:57pm
P Share Print

Twelve gang members linked to the MS-13 gang have been arrested in Virginia in connection with four killings last year.

The deaths of Milton Beltran Lopez, 40; Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39; Eric Lanier Tate, II, 25; and  Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, were part of the year-long investigation into “Sitios Locos Salvatruchas,” a group within MS-13, according to Robert E. Bornstein, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division.

The victims “were killed in cold blood for no apparent reason. They were randomly targeted individuals,” said Prince William County Police Acting Chief Jarad Phelps, according to WUSA-TV.

Police say five members of the gang are charged with killing Smith in 2019 to advance their status in the gang.

“They were random and done at the benefit of the gang,” Phelps said of the murders, according to Fox News. “That is unacceptable. Any murder is unacceptable. This criminal enterprise is unacceptable.”

TRENDING: Michigan Supreme Court Shuts Down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Power Grab

“How do you take another human’s life to be a gang?” said Joan Lewis, Antonio Smith’s mother.

“I’m happy with the murderers being caught, but … I’ll never get to hold my son. I’ll never get to see his face, I’ll never get to see him smile,” she said.

Police filed 50 charges against the 12 people arrested, and another 80 charges against them and other suspected members of Sitios Locos Salvatruchas that include gang participation, narcotics distribution and weapon-related crimes.

Fighting MS-13 has been a priority of the Trump administration.

RELATED: ICE Arrests Violent Gang Leader at Large Under New York Sanctuary Policies

Police say members of Sitios Locos Salvatruchas were involved in drug trafficking that brought drugs from New York to northern Virginia.

“They were a danger to our public,” Phelps said, according to ABC News.

Should gang members convicted of crimes be deported?

“The criminal enterprises of this gang are far-reaching,” he also said, according to The Washington Post. “They were involved in a lot more than we probably uncovered.”

“Traditionally, when we deal with gang crime it’s generally gang-on-gang. They are attacking each other,” said Jay Lanham, executive director of the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force. “This case has proved to be very unusual in that they were randomly targeted individuals.”

“This joint investigation is the culmination of many man-hours of hard work to remove violent gang members from the streets of Northern Virginia,” he said. “The men and women involved in this investigation are dedicated to eradicating gang crime throughout the region.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Bombshell Email Shows Hunter Biden Introduced Joe Biden to Burisma Exec Before Controversial Firing
12 Suspected MS-13 Gang Members Arrested in Connection with String of Heinous Crimes
'Accidentally' Cut Cable Wreaks Havoc on Final Day of Voter Registration
Amy Coney Barrett Turns the Tables on Feinstein's Wild Hypothetical Question
Biden Says 56 Percent of Americans 'Probably Shouldn't' Vote for Him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×