12-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Horrific Killing of Texas Sonic Restaurant Employee

Police in Keene, Texas, arrested two individuals, including a minor, in connection with a deadly Saturday shooting that occurred at the parking lot of a Sonic Drive-In.

Twenty-year-old Ft. Worth, Texas, resident Angel Gomez began acting “disorderly” after pulling up at the fast food restaurant’s parking lot Saturday evening with others in his vehicle, according to a Sunday news release from the local police department.

Responding to Gomez’s allegedly erratic behavior, the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Davis, approached Gomez and began scolding him at around 9:40 p.m. that day, NPR reported.

According to Keene Police Chief James Kidd, Davis confronted Gomez about the latter urinating in the parking lot, according to KXAS-TV.

The altercation soon “became physical,” according to police.

That was when the 12-year-old juvenile allegedly took a firearm and started firing several shots at Davis, NPR reported.

The duo then fled the scene, according to police.

When police officers responded to the shooting, they found Davis fallen on the parking lot with multiple gun wounds, the police department said.

Davis was later taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Officers arrested Gomez after he had come back to the crime scene later that day, according to the news release.

The news release stated that investigators also found the juvenile and multiple guns at a location in Rio Vista.

Both Gomez and the juvenile have been taken into custody and charged with murder, according to police. Officers also seized multiple firearms found at the Rio Vista location, according to the news release.

“We are saddened to learn about the tragedy involving a franchised team member in Keene, TX,” Sonic said in a statement shared with KXAS-TV.

“The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation,” the statement read.

According to the news station, the restaurant was closed on Monday. Neighbors left flowers at the restaurant in honor of Davis’ memory.

“I wish there was more that we could do, but right now if they could just see that support and love, and maybe, even if we didn’t know him, [know] his life mattered to many of us,” Jane Baggett, a local resident, told KXAS-TV.

Relatives of Davis and his mother, Leigh Anne, have started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. At the time of writing, the donation drive has raised $18,008 of its $16,500 goal.

