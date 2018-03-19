13 Tweets Responding to Hillary Clinton’s Claim That She Lost Because of Women Listening to Men

Speaking recently, Hillary Clinton suggested women listening to men played a role in her 2016 presidential race loss.

What happened? (Get the pun?)

According to Clinton’s remarks March 11 at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, there are certain pressures women in the Republican Party face from their male oppressors.

“We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women,” Clinton said at the conference. “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

On “Fox & Friends” Thursday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway pushed back on Clinton’s comments.

“She basically is again insulting half of the country, at least half of the country,” Conway said. “Let me tell you something, lady, the idea that I or other women like me have to ask our husbands how to vote, it’s really a joke.”

“Stop pretending you’re a feminist,” Conway said. “This is very representative how bitter and ungracious many have become in this country, frankly, and, but you know what? Keep rolling the tape. So many Democrats just want her to stop. And I’m sure so many Republicans want her to continue.”

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum tweeted Clinton’s comments.

HRC says white women voted for Trump because their husbands, bosses, sons told them to. @ the India Today Conclave this weekend. — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) March 12, 2018

“I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” Clinton said during her on-stage with India Today’s editor-in-chief, Aroon Purie. “So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic and moving forward. And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.”

Clinton said President Donald Trump’s message to voters was “you know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are.”

Here’s a roundup of 13 tweets that showcase the views of the “deplorables” who were not impressed with Hillary Clinton’s interview or her graceful stair descent.

Our beacon of modern feminism here…. https://t.co/VSsWqttQED — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 13, 2018

She still thinks so much of herself and so little of half the country. She was never sorry for calling us “deplorable” & “irredeemable” – she was sorry for getting caught. https://t.co/8bLwpAgeV8 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 13, 2018

“WORSE THAN DEPLORABLE”: @michellemalkin hits back at Hillary Clinton for implying Trump voters are ‘backwards’ pic.twitter.com/PsMCo0YHzo — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 13, 2018

I am thinking my reporting was pretty darn accurate about the voters picking up these underlying sentiments from her and voting against her https://t.co/OkRBb3v8Ae — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) March 13, 2018

Regular Americans, remember this: Democrats view you as backwards, gun-clinging, God-fearing people. They despise you. https://t.co/HbAPeaKJcH — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 13, 2018

Also, nice how she deliberately insulted American women on foreign soil. Well done Madam Secretary. https://t.co/zq226Ilsqw — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 13, 2018

Bitter Hillary Clinton trashes America’s Heartland, calls states that didn’t vote for her “backwards” https://t.co/domiT7Puqe pic.twitter.com/zhMEGN29p5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2018

#CrookedHillary is still whining. Her white privilege card declined. Turns out her credit with working class people was no good, and from the sounds of this, her account has been terminated. #maga 🇺🇸 https://t.co/wWZHwGQ0u5 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) March 13, 2018

Hillary has said this before and Michelle Obama said similar: https://t.co/3Ktcyjtc6a It is a full on talking point that women who don’t think in lockstep with them are brainwashed. https://t.co/4Ou16qv2D0 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 13, 2018

Since everyone in America is sick of hearing Hillary Clinton still complaining about losing the election, she’s now doing it in India! 😆 pic.twitter.com/QaTS9Kpw2I — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 13, 2018

Since Americans are tired of listening to Hillary’s reasons for losing to President @realDonaldTrump, she had to go to India to sell it. https://t.co/LBN9BiOgpm — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 13, 2018

We dodged a bullet, America. 👇👇 Hillary Clinton: "We don’t do well with married, white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.” — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 12, 2018

I'm a married, white woman and I can guarantee you I didn't lead Michigan to victory for @realDonaldTrump because a man told me to. https://t.co/IyTmd5EYhE pic.twitter.com/GsUTdWE3A4 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 13, 2018

Chrissy Clark is a member of the Young Leaders Program at The Heritage Foundation. A version of this Op-Ed appeared on the The Daily Signal website under the headline “13 Tweets Responding to Hillary Clinton’s Claim That She Lost Because of Women Listening to Men.”

