The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Opinion
Print

13 Tweets Responding to Hillary Clinton’s Claim That She Lost Because of Women Listening to Men

By Chrissy Clark
March 19, 2018 at 5:14pm

Print

Speaking recently, Hillary Clinton suggested women listening to men played a role in her 2016 presidential race loss.

What happened? (Get the pun?)

According to Clinton’s remarks March 11 at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, there are certain pressures women in the Republican Party face from their male oppressors.

“We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women,” Clinton said at the conference. “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

On “Fox & Friends” Thursday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway pushed back on Clinton’s comments.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“She basically is again insulting half of the country, at least half of the country,” Conway said. “Let me tell you something, lady, the idea that I or other women like me have to ask our husbands how to vote, it’s really a joke.”

“Stop pretending you’re a feminist,” Conway said. “This is very representative how bitter and ungracious many have become in this country, frankly, and, but you know what? Keep rolling the tape. So many Democrats just want her to stop. And I’m sure so many Republicans want her to continue.”

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum tweeted Clinton’s comments.

Do you think Hillary Clinton needs to move on?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” Clinton said during her on-stage with India Today’s editor-in-chief, Aroon Purie. “So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic and moving forward. And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.”

Clinton said President Donald Trump’s message to voters was “you know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are.”

Here’s a roundup of 13 tweets that showcase the views of the “deplorables” who were not impressed with Hillary Clinton’s interview or her graceful stair descent.

RELATED: New State Tax Burden Analysis Just Came Out… Guess Which State Came in Dead Last

Chrissy Clark is a member of the Young Leaders Program at The Heritage Foundation. A version of this Op-Ed appeared on the The Daily Signal website under the headline “13 Tweets Responding to Hillary Clinton’s Claim That She Lost Because of Women Listening to Men.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2016 Election, Campaign, Democrats, Hillary Clinton, India, Jobs, Republicans, tweet

By: Chrissy Clark on March 19, 2018 at 5:14pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

Ex-FBI Asst. Director Acknowledges Gov’t-Wide Anti-Trump Plot

Becky Loggia

James Comey Issues a Public Threat to President Trump

Ryan Pickrell

Donald Trump, James Comey

Huge New Statement From Trump Could Land Comey in Prison

Becky Loggia

jeff sessions, andrew mccabe

FBI Number 2 Fired, Sessions Releases Statement Explaining Why

Becky Loggia

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Cherokee Genealogist Comes Forward with Damning Truth on Warren’s Ancestry

Becky Loggia

Robert Mueller

Ex-FBI Agent Warns Mueller About Integrity, Says He Must Step Aside

Becky Loggia

sheriff's department entry team

Not Just Guns: State Begins Ammo Confiscation as Well

Becky Loggia

law professor Jonathan Turley and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Law Professor to McCabe: Don’t Worry About Pension, Worry About Prison

Recently Posted