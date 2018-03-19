13 Tweets Responding to Hillary Clinton’s Claim That She Lost Because of Women Listening to Men

Speaking recently, Hillary Clinton suggested women listening to men played a role in her 2016 presidential race loss.
According to Clinton’s remarks March 11 at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, there are certain pressures women in the Republican Party face from their male oppressors.
“We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women,” Clinton said at the conference. “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”
On “Fox & Friends” Thursday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway pushed back on Clinton’s comments.
“She basically is again insulting half of the country, at least half of the country,” Conway said. “Let me tell you something, lady, the idea that I or other women like me have to ask our husbands how to vote, it’s really a joke.”
“Stop pretending you’re a feminist,” Conway said. “This is very representative how bitter and ungracious many have become in this country, frankly, and, but you know what? Keep rolling the tape. So many Democrats just want her to stop. And I’m sure so many Republicans want her to continue.”
Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum tweeted Clinton’s comments.
“I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” Clinton said during her on-stage with India Today’s editor-in-chief, Aroon Purie. “So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic and moving forward. And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.”
Clinton said President Donald Trump’s message to voters was “you know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are.”
Chrissy Clark is a member of the Young Leaders Program at The Heritage Foundation. A version of this Op-Ed appeared on the The Daily Signal website under the headline “13 Tweets Responding to Hillary Clinton’s Claim That She Lost Because of Women Listening to Men.”
The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.
