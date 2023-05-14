An 8-year-old Michigan girl’s older brother was in the right place at the right time to prevent a kidnapping, according to the Michigan State Police.

On Wednesday, state police responded to a call in Northern Michigan’s Alpena Township, according to WWTV.

The girl was hunting for mushrooms in her backyard when a 17-year-old assailant covered her mouth and tried to drag her into some nearby woods.

Her 13-year-old big brother, who was inside the house, ran out to help, police said.

“He was able to grab his slingshot and was able to slingshot something that hit the suspect right in the head. And that caused him to let go,” Alpena Post Commander Lt. John Grimshaw said.

“The girl was able to struggle and get away, and [her brother] shot another one [that] hit the suspect in the chest,” Grimshaw said.

The suspect took off.

The slingshot wounds “helped us to identify who the suspect was because obviously he had injuries from getting hit with a slingshot,” Grimshaw said.

Grimshaw said that resisting is vital to avert an abduction.

“Fight, fight, do everything you can,” he said.

If a victim has his or her mouth covered, he said, “stomp on [the assailant’s] feet, kick them in the shin, do whatever you can to fight. And then if your mouth is free, scream as loud as you possibly can.”

By the time the suspect ran off, there was another family member present to give a description, according to MLive.

After a brief search, a suspect matching the description was found at a nearby gas station.

The suspect later told police he planned to take the girl and give her a beating.

The alleged assailant’s name has not been released.

He has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement and one count of assault and battery, according to the Associated Press.

Fox News reported that the suspect was being held on a $150,000 bond.

