13-Year-Old Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Has Passed Away

By Kim Davis
Published November 11, 2019 at 9:05am
Thirteen-year-old Broadway actress Laurel Griggs died Tuesday from a serious asthma attack that began in her New York City home, multiple outlets reported.

Laurel was best known for her Broadway appearances in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and “Once.” She was also a voice actor and appeared in television commercials, according to her IMDb page.

Laurel made her Broadway debut at age six as the character Polly in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and went on to become the longest-running Ivanka in “Once,” playing the role for 17 months.

According to Page Six, the young actress had trouble breathing on Tuesday evening and was rushed to the hospital.

Despite being on medication for the condition, Laurel died just hours after the asthma attack began.

“She said, ‘I don’t think I feel so good,’ which immediately set off all the alarms in my head,” her father, Andy Griggs, told Page Six, a section of The New York Post. “She would never normally say something like that.”

Young Broadway Actor News paid tribute to the rising star with a series of photos and videos documenting Laurel’s bright and busy career.

“Laurel was a brilliant young lady whose impact in the lives of everyone she met went far beyond her immense talent. Her wisdom and kindness were gifts to the theatre community during her time on Earth,” the website read.

In addition to her work on Broadway, Laurel made multiple appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” and was in the 2016 film, “Cafe Society,” alongside Steve Carell, Blake Lively and Kristen Stewart. Her voiceover work included the animated children’s series “Bubble Guppies.”

According to her obituary, friends and family members are invited to honor Laurel’s memory by making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

“She did in 13 years what most people can’t do in a lifetime,” her grandfather, David Rivlin, told The Post. “She was incredibly multi-talented, and her life was a balancing act.”

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
