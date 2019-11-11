13-Year-Old Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Has Passed Away

Thirteen-year-old Broadway actress Laurel Griggs died Tuesday from a serious asthma attack that began in her New York City home, multiple outlets reported.

Laurel was best known for her Broadway appearances in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and “Once.” She was also a voice actor and appeared in television commercials, according to her IMDb page.

Laurel made her Broadway debut at age six as the character Polly in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and went on to become the longest-running Ivanka in “Once,” playing the role for 17 months.

According to Page Six, the young actress had trouble breathing on Tuesday evening and was rushed to the hospital.

Despite being on medication for the condition, Laurel died just hours after the asthma attack began.

We are saddened to share that Laurel Griggs passed away this week at the age of 13. Laurel was a brilliant young lady who appeared on Broadway in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “Once”. We send our condolences to her loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/SHDEiErN9l — Young Broadway (@YoungBwayNews) November 8, 2019

“She said, ‘I don’t think I feel so good,’ which immediately set off all the alarms in my head,” her father, Andy Griggs, told Page Six, a section of The New York Post. “She would never normally say something like that.”

Young Broadway Actor News paid tribute to the rising star with a series of photos and videos documenting Laurel’s bright and busy career.

“Laurel was a brilliant young lady whose impact in the lives of everyone she met went far beyond her immense talent. Her wisdom and kindness were gifts to the theatre community during her time on Earth,” the website read.

R.I.P. Laurel Griggs The rising Broadway star, best known for her role as Ivanka in the Tony Award-winning “Once the Musical,” passed away at 13 years of age.https://t.co/Uty2ZnO6Sm — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 10, 2019

In addition to her work on Broadway, Laurel made multiple appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” and was in the 2016 film, “Cafe Society,” alongside Steve Carell, Blake Lively and Kristen Stewart. Her voiceover work included the animated children’s series “Bubble Guppies.”

According to her obituary, friends and family members are invited to honor Laurel’s memory by making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

“She did in 13 years what most people can’t do in a lifetime,” her grandfather, David Rivlin, told The Post. “She was incredibly multi-talented, and her life was a balancing act.”

