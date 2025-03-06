13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel Sends Warning to Democrats 'Being Mean to President Trump'

Honorary Secret Service Agent and cancer survivor DJ Daniel continues to garner the love and admiration of the American people.

In a clip posted to social media platform X on Wednesday, Daniel spoke to Real America’s Voice reporter Natalie Winters outside the White House in Washington, D.C.

Daniel was bestowed the honor of Secret Service agent during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night after his diagnosis of terminal spine and brain cancer in 2018. He was originally given just five months to live.

While Daniel’s story itself is inspiring to many Americans, his media exposure also shows him to be quite a character with knack for making hilarious, politically charged barbs.

Speaking to Winters, Daniel addressed Democrats, particularly those going after Trump.

“If you’re a Democrat and you’re being mean to President Trump, I’m on your bumper,” he told viewers as co-hosts Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec could be heard laughing in the background.

“You are about to go so viral,” Winters told him.

The comment was hilarious coming from a 13-year-old.

Even a teenager with plenty to worry about aside from politics understands Trump’s opposition is unrelenting, fueled by an undying hatred for the man.

His big moment on Tuesday night was unfortunately overshadowed by congressional Democrats refusing to give Daniel a standing ovation.

On Wednesday, he met with Trump at the Oval Office, expressing his appreciation for the president and making yet another viral moment when he embraced Trump, telling him, “There’s one more thing I’ve got for you, a big hug.”

13-year-old DJ Daniel was sworn in to the Secret Service last night at the Joint Session. President Trump invited him to the Oval Office today, where Special Agent Daniel gave the President a “big hug.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IIfzYWkvaB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

The optimism Daniel shows despite his circumstances are a testament to enduring American spirit of hope and optimism even when faced with the worst possible situation.

Many of us let gloom and despair take us over, seeing no hope for a better tomorrow — whether it be from personal problems or assessing the bigger picture of our nation and its future.

If Daniel can remain optimistic despite a terminal cancer diagnosis, millions of Americans can find that attitude in ourselves.

Trump’s victory in November renewed hope, but there are still several hurdles ahead as the president continues his work.

If Daniel can hold his head high and still find the energy to be lighthearted after so much, we all can as well.

