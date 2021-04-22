Two similar crimes with two very different outcomes reveal the dangerous game the left is playing when it characterizes every police shooting as another instance of systemic racism.

It’s almost as if Black Lives Matter and Democratic politicians don’t really care about a black person dying as long as it doesn’t happen at the hands of a white police officer.

That’s certainly how they treated the death of Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old black girl shot by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer Tuesday as she attempted to stab another girl, who is also black, with a large knife.

The officer’s body camera footage released Wednesday appeared to support his reason for pulling the trigger, but the professional race baiters still jumped on the incident as yet another white cop satisfying his bloodlust for a black victim.

Worse yet, they tried to dismiss Bryant’s responsibility in the crime by describing it as just your typical teenage knife fight, with some blaming the officer for escalating the situation.

TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions

A Black girl is dead because the cops brought a gun to a damn knife fight. If you don’t know how to de-escalate teen girls who are fighting, you should not be a police officer. I said what I said. #MakhiaBryant — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) April 21, 2021

A Black teenage girl named Ma’Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight. Demand accountability. Fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 21, 2021

Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons. We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers. Y’all need help. I mean that sincerely. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021

Would they have been satisfied with the death of a black teen if the police didn’t intervene and Bryant succeeded in stabbing her intended victim to death?

A case just the day before in Cincinnati tragically ended that way as 13-year-old Nyaria Givens was fatally stabbed with a pocket knife by another 13-year-old girl, WLWT-TV reported.

“I held her. I watched her as she died,” Nyaria’s father, Maurice Jackson, told the outlet.

“I watched her, you know. All I could do was just hold her, hold her,” he said.

RELATED: WH Defends Ma'Khia Bryant, Who Was Shot by Cop When Attempting to Stab a Girl

The perpetrator was charged with murder and Jackson’s daughter is dead — but at least a white cop had nothing to do with it, right?

The problem is that logic and decency have been edged out of all treatment of police shootings, with the white supremacist cop narrative being too politically expedient and too lucrative to give up for BLM and Democrats who benefit from stoking racial tensions.

No teen should have to die, but at least Bryant’s would-be victim is not the one who lost her life that day. Nyaria wasn’t so lucky.

Do you think police officers' willingness to use deadly force makes the streets safer? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (367 Votes) 5% (20 Votes)

It’s only a matter of time before even the most courageous and competent police officers will begin to do the calculus and decide against intervening with deadly force to save potential victims and instead let things play out so they’re not branded as vicious racists.

The left wants Americans to believe that black people are dying at the hands of white officers, but the truth is that many times those officers are saving the lives of citizens of every color.

Examining every shooting with the foregone conclusion that it was racially motivated does nothing but hamstring law enforcement’s mission to protect and serve.

The ugly truth is this is about hatred of police, not about saving black lives. If it were, they’d be standing with the officers who make the tough choice to kill to save another.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.