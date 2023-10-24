More Than 1,300 Turn to Christ During Mississippi Crusade: 'God Is Working Here'

Even in the darkest of times, one can find reasons to rejoice.

The Christian Index reported Thursday that nearly 1,400 people committed their lives to Christ during a four-day crusade in Mississippi led by evangelist Rick Gage.

The event, which took place over the course of four days, was attended by some 17,000 people.

On Wednesday, the closing night, approximately 10,000 individuals packed into the Brandon Amphitheater near Jackson, even catching the eye of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

“This isn’t a photo from a concert or a party,” the Republican wrote on X.

“This is from a revival event that happened a few nights ago right here in Mississippi,” he continued. “God is working here, and He has truly blessed us!”

According to Gage, head of GO TELL Ministries in Duluth, Georgia, 1,354 people made salvation decisions during the event.

“The kids are on fire,” he said following the crusade, according to the Index, an outlet covering Georgia Baptists.

“We saw an incredible move of God throughout this whole campaign,” Gage said.

“Anyone who says evangelistic outreach events don’t work anymore just needs to talk to the folks in central Mississippi.”

Gage attributed the success of the crusade to the collaboration of church leaders in the Jackson area, explaining that churches from different denominations joined forces to organize and promote the event.

“They also had a prayer team bathing this crusade in prayer for months and months,” he said. “They had people in private prayer room praying throughout the crusade.”

In the run-up to the event, Gage also visited Mississippi prisons and schools, successfully leading many inmates and students toward Christ.

It is not the first successful crusade he has led.

Gage, a former college football coach who has been touted as a “small-town Billy Graham,” attracted a similar-size audience during a four-day event last mast month in Baxley, Georgia.

About 10,000 are said to have attended, 1,600 of whom made commitments to Christ, the Index reported.

