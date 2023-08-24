Share
14 Newly Revealed Epstein Associates That Never Show Up in His Infamous 'Little Black Book'

 By Jack Davis  August 23, 2023 at 5:41pm
The roll of the rich and famous who were in contact with Jeffrey Epstein is growing as new revelations add to the list of people with whom the convicted pedophile and alleged sex trafficker rubbed elbows.

Epstein’s infamous “little black book” of contacts is known to contain many famous names, including prominent politicians, businessmen and entertainers.

Now, New York magazine has compiled a list of high-profile individuals known to have met with Epstein who do not appear in the black book. Its reporting is based on documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The names include:

  • Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black
  • Bard College president Leon Botstein
  • Google co-founder Sergey Brin
  • CIA Director William Burns
  • Professor Noam Chomsky, whose meetings with Epstein included a dinner with director Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn
  • Former U.S. Virgin Islands first lady Cecile de Jongh, who is accused of helping Epstein get visas for his alleged victims
  • Bill Gates, whose ties to Epstein have been well known for years
  • FedEx board member Joshua Cooper Ramo
  • Former diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen
  • Edmond de Rothschild Group chairwoman Ariane de Rothschild
  • Goldman Sachs general counsel Kathryn Ruemmler
  • JPMorgan executive Jes Staley
  • Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers
  • PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel
New York’s list also includes Prince Andrew and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, whose names do in fact appear in Epstein’s black book.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that Epstein’s calendar was packed.

On one day alone, Sept. 8, 2014, he had scheduled meetings with Gates, Black, Ruemmler and Botstein, as well as with Hyatt Hotels chairman Thomas Pritzker, media owner Mortimer Zuckerman and adviser Barnaby Marsh.

The previously unreported documents reviewed by the Journal include thousands of pages of emails and schedules dating from 2013 to 2017.

The Times said it had obtained Epstein’s schedules “through a public records request to the attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which had sued Mr. Epstein’s estate.”

Several of the power players identified in the documents gave statements to the Journal.

The CIA said Burns “did not know anything” about Epstein and that the two had “no relationship.”

Summers said he “deeply regrets being in contact with Epstein after his [2008] conviction,” while Ruemmler said, “I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein.” A Goldman Sachs spokesperson added that Ruemmler’s relationship with Epstein was professional.

Barak acknowledged that he often met with Epstein, but never “with girls or minors, or even adult women in improper context.”

The Edmond de Rothschild Group, which had previously claimed Ariane de Rothschild had no connection to Epstein, admitted that that claim was inaccurate but said de Rothschild “was … unaware of any questions regarding his personal conduct” when she met with him.

Chomsky, meanwhile, said in an email to the Journal that his association with Epstein is “none of your business. Or anyone’s. … I knew him and we met occasionally.”

“What was known about Jeffrey Epstein was that he had been convicted of a crime and had served his sentence,” Chomsky added. “According to U.S. laws and norms, that yields a clean slate.”

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
