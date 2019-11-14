SECTIONS
Here Are the 14 NFL Teams Reportedly Attending Kaepernick's Workout

By Joe Setyon
Published November 14, 2019 at 1:48pm
At least 14 NFL teams are planning to send representatives to free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday, according to reports from around the league.

On Tuesday, the NFL’s league office informed all 32 teams of a private workout for Kaepernick, who sparked controversy as a member of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

Kaepernick, who said he was kneeling to call attention to racial injustice and police brutality in the U.S., opted out of his contract with the 49ers after the season ended and has gone unsigned since then.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the league does not plan to inform Kaepernick which coaches and executives plan to attend his workout.

However, reports from around the NFL reveal that at least 14 teams expect to send representatives to watch the 32-year-old quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals will reportedly have a representative at the workout, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. However, Arizona already has rookie Kyler Murray, the top pick in the 2019 draft, entrenched as its starter.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Wednesday, “I’m sure that we will” have a representative at the workout.

Longtime Falcons starter Matt Ryan has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice Wednesday.

Cincinnati Bengals

“The #Bengals will be evaluating Colin Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday, sources tell me,” The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Tyler Dragon tweeted Wednesday.

Longtime Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was benched prior to Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Finley underwhelmed in his first start, a 49-13 loss.

Cleveland Browns

Browns co-owner Dee Haslam announced that her team will send a scout to Atlanta, according to Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, is seemingly entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Dallas Cowboys

While the Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starter, they still plan to send a representative to Kaepernick’s workout, a source told NBC Sports.

Denver Broncos

With quarterback Joe Flacco out for the year, Broncos general manager John Elway told KUSA-TV the team will send a pro scout to Kaepernick’s workout. Backup Brandon Allen has been starting in Flacco’s stead.

Detroit Lions

The Lions will send a representative to watch Kaepernick’s workout, head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel started last week’s game —  a loss to the Chicago Bears — as starter Matt Stafford was out with a back injury,

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will send a representative to watch Kaepernick’s workout, head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday.

Both veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick and second-year quarterback Josh Rosen have started games for the Dolphins this year.

New England Patriots

While the Patriots have ageless wonder Tom Brady under center, they are still expected to send a representative to Kaepernick’s workout, a league source told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

New York Giants

Rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones is starting under center for the Giants, but a source told NJ Advance Media the Giants plan to send a representative to watch Kaepernick’s workout.

New York Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that the Jets will have a representative in attendance at Kaepernick’s workout. Second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, though, is likely entrenched as the starter.

San Francisco 49ers

Kaepernick’s former team is set at quarterback with starter Jimmy Garoppolo, but the 49ers still plan to send a representative to watch him in Atlanta, a source told NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday he expects someone from the organization will be at Kaepernick’s workout. Tampa Bay starting quarterback Jameis Winston will be a free agent at the end of the year.

Washington Redskins

The Redskins, who have named rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins the starter for the rest of the season, still are sending a representative to watch Kaepernick’s workout, a source told The Washington Post’s Kareem Copeland.

“The #Redskins will be sending someone to the Kaepernick workout, per source,” Copeland tweeted.

