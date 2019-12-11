14-Year-Old Found in Cold Outside by Nurse After Mother Allegedly Abandoned Him at Hospital

Atlanta police charged a mother with cruelty to children on Wednesday after her special needs teenager was found abandoned at a hospital — cold, confused and unable to say who he was.

The mother told investigators she left her 14-year-old son at Grady Memorial Hospital because she felt overwhelmed caring for him as well as three other children, police said.

“It’s rare that you see somebody older than a newborn being abandoned — it’s very rare,” Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said.

“Our message is that we definitely understand that parents can feel overwhelmed by special needs children — that’s something that everyone can empathize with,” Campos said.

TRENDING: Nadler Accused of Treason as Reporter Crashes Impeachment Hearing: 'Americans Are Sick of Your Impeachment Scam'

“But leaving them unattended is not the proper solution. The child was found outside, cold and hungry, and that’s just not an appropriate way to deal with something like this.”

Police had pleaded for information from the public to identify the child, whom they described as non-verbal, with a diminished mental capacity and unable to answer questions.

Should this mother be imprisoned if found guilty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 81% (13 Votes) 19% (3 Votes)

Tips led them to his mother, Diana Elliott, 37, who was staying at a local hotel with three other children.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Surveillance video showed a woman escorting the teenager into the hospital on the night of Dec. 4 and then leaving alone in a red minivan. The boy was later found outside.

“It was fortunate there was a nurse at Grady hospital, who was on her break, who went outside, and happened to notice this young man outside,” police Lt. Jeff Baxter said.

“And it wasn’t right, and that he needed help and shouldn’t have been left like that.”

RELATED: How 'Manna from Heaven' Helped One Mother Fulfill Dream To Employ People with Disabilities at New Coffee Shop

According to Jon Shirek of WXIA, the teenager has been identified at Sheldon Linen.

The teenager was cared for at the hospital and is now in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.