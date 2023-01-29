Parler Share
News

14-Year-Old Soccer Player Dies Suddenly at Home Day After Training with Teammates

 By Jack Davis  January 29, 2023 at 8:37am
Parler Share

A 14-year-old Spanish soccer player has died, with no word revealed about the cause of her death.

Estrella Martín Rasco was a member of the Andalusian under-15 team, according to a Google Translate version of a report on the Spanish-language site canalsur.es. She was a part of the soccer team Sporting Club de Huelva.

On Tuesday, she practiced with her team as normal, the site reported.

Trending:
It's Not Just Gas Stoves Democrats Are Coming For - Here Are Other Home Appliances on the Chopping Block

The site said that when her parents went to awaken her the next day, she was dead.

“Sporting Club de Huelva deeply regrets to announce the death this morning of our player Estrella Martín Rasco in her native Ayamonte,” the club said in a statement,  according to EuroweeklyNews.

“A member of our youth ranks, the player, a cadet player and a regular member of the U-15 women’s national team, left us today in her home town of Ayamonte, leaving a deep sorrow in her family, friends and the whole club,” the club posted.

Real Madrid, one of the world’s most popular soccer clubs, wrote a message of condolence on Twitter:

“Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Estrella Martín, @sportinghuelva’s youth-team player. The club wishes to express its condolences and affection to her family, her teammates, her club and her loved ones. Rest in peace,” Real Madrid posted.

Related:
Horror: Bus Plows Straight Into Ravine, Catches Fire Killing 40 - Bodies Aren't Even Recognizable


Sporting Club de Huelva suspended the youth team’s training after Rasco’s death.

“There are no words to comfort family and friends. All my support and strength for them. Fly high, Estrella. You will always be the light that guides us. RIP, little one,” Manuela Romero,  president of Sporting Huelva, wrote, according to Huelva24.com.

Euroweekly noted that last month, Marvelous Onanefe Johnson, 13, another soccer player, collapsed on the field and died.

The site reported that efforts were made to revive the athlete on the field, but that those were not successful.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Does This Explain NYC's Migrant Crisis? Officials Report Record-Crushing Stats at Canada's Border
Get Ready for 2024: DeSantis Advisers Giving Off Key Sign of What's Coming - Report
Horror: Bus Plows Straight Into Ravine, Catches Fire Killing 40 - Bodies Aren't Even Recognizable
Watch: EV Spontaneously Erupts on California Freeway - It Took 6,000 Gallons of Water to Put It Out
Army Unit Turned Strategy for Adversaries Against Own Citizens: Report
See more...

Conversation