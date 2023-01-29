14-Year-Old Soccer Player Dies Suddenly at Home Day After Training with Teammates

A 14-year-old Spanish soccer player has died, with no word revealed about the cause of her death.

Estrella Martín Rasco was a member of the Andalusian under-15 team, according to a Google Translate version of a report on the Spanish-language site canalsur.es. She was a part of the soccer team Sporting Club de Huelva.

Luto en el futbol español. Estrella Martín, jugadora del Sporting Club de Huelva falleció esta mañana a los 15 años de edad de manera repentina. Estrella jugaba en la categoría cadete y era habitual en las convocatorias de la selección provincial sub-15 femenina. #QDEP 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/5DqDB5emrd — Ellas en el Deporte (@EllasDeporte) January 27, 2023

On Tuesday, she practiced with her team as normal, the site reported.

⚫️Desde https://t.co/M6r2xbAlA2 queremos mostrar nuestro más sentido pésame a todos los familiares y amigos de la joven jugadora del @sportinghuelva Estrella Martín Rasco. Descansa en paz Estrella ✨ pic.twitter.com/9aiNHWPY5H — SportsHuelva (@SportsHuelva) January 25, 2023

The site said that when her parents went to awaken her the next day, she was dead.

“Sporting Club de Huelva deeply regrets to announce the death this morning of our player Estrella Martín Rasco in her native Ayamonte,” the club said in a statement, according to EuroweeklyNews.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL Profundo pesar en el Sporting Club de Huelva por el repentino fallecimiento de nuestra jugadora cadete Estrella Martín 🔗 https://t.co/jmW5zUOeCd pic.twitter.com/HNMsjsVy5E — Sporting Club Huelva (@sportinghuelva) January 25, 2023

“A member of our youth ranks, the player, a cadet player and a regular member of the U-15 women’s national team, left us today in her home town of Ayamonte, leaving a deep sorrow in her family, friends and the whole club,” the club posted.

Real Madrid, one of the world’s most popular soccer clubs, wrote a message of condolence on Twitter:

“Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Estrella Martín, @sportinghuelva’s youth-team player. The club wishes to express its condolences and affection to her family, her teammates, her club and her loved ones. Rest in peace,” Real Madrid posted.

Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of Estrella Martín, @sportinghuelva‘s youth-team player. The club wishes to express its condolences and affection to her family, her teammates, her club and her loved ones. Rest in peace. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 26, 2023



Sporting Club de Huelva suspended the youth team’s training after Rasco’s death.

⚫️Desde https://t.co/M6r2xbAlA2 queremos mostrar nuestro más sentido pésame a todos los familiares y amigos de la joven jugadora del @sportinghuelva Estrella Martín Rasco. Descansa en paz Estrella ✨ pic.twitter.com/9aiNHWPY5H — SportsHuelva (@SportsHuelva) January 25, 2023

“There are no words to comfort family and friends. All my support and strength for them. Fly high, Estrella. You will always be the light that guides us. RIP, little one,” Manuela Romero, president of Sporting Huelva, wrote, according to Huelva24.com.

Yep, All normal. A football player Marvelous Onanefe Johnson from Malaga, Spain, who was only 13 years old, died suddenly last week after collapsing during a game. The cause of death is currently unknown and still waiting for an autopsy pic.twitter.com/ovHmbdNuPQ — Lisa Marie (@Lisamarie1577) December 18, 2022

Euroweekly noted that last month, Marvelous Onanefe Johnson, 13, another soccer player, collapsed on the field and died.

The site reported that efforts were made to revive the athlete on the field, but that those were not successful.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.